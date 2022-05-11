If it loosened the Zero Covid strategy, China would risk 1.5 million deaths

AGI – China could see an Omicron wave with around 1.55 million deaths and demand for intensive care units (ICUs) up to 15.6 times existing capacity, if its current zero-Covid strategy were to come revoked. These are the results of a modeling study published in “Nature Medicine”.

China’s zero-Covid strategy, which aims to cut transmission chains and quickly end epidemics, has been in place since August 2021 to respond to SARS-CoV-2 variants with higher transmissibility levels (such as Delta and Omicron).

However, China is now evaluating the sustainability of this policy, including from a political point of view, and possible mitigation actions.

As of April 18, 2022, 91.4 percent of the Chinese population over the age of 3 had received full vaccination against Covid-19 and 53.7 percent had received a booster injection. However, this immunity may not be sufficient to prevent outbreaks.

From March 1 to April 22, 2022, more than 500,000 Omicron infections were reported in nearly all provinces of China, including 93 percent in Shanghai. To evaluate the possibility of mitigating the zero-Covid strategy, the scholar Hongjie Yu, of Fudan University in Shanghai and his colleagues developed a mathematical model capable of calculating the consequences associated with the spread of Covid-19 in the event of a revocation of the zero policy. -Covid.

In the baseline scenario, which considered a vaccinated population with booster and no non-pharmaceutical intervention (NPI) as mass testing and mobility restrictions, the Omicron variant had the potential to cause up to 5.1 million hospital admissions. , 2.7 million ICU hospitalizations and 1.55 million deaths within a 6-month period through September 2022.

Unvaccinated people aged 60 and over accounted for 74.7 percent of the total number of deaths expected due to the gap in vaccination coverage. The authors also investigated the impact of three types of strategies to mitigate the consequences of Covid-19: promoting further vaccinations, including booster doses and promoting vaccination among unvaccinated people aged 60 and over; antiviral therapies; and enhanced NPIs.

However none of the individual mitigation strategies assessed alone were found to be sufficient to reduce the death toll or to prevent overshooting intensive care demand. Only a combination of strategies – including further vaccinating older and vulnerable people, providing access to antivirals and NPIs – could reduce the death toll and prevent overcrowding in the health care system.