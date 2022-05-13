“If it was for money, they offered me five times as much. I left Real because…”

Cristiano Ronaldo confessed why he left Real Madrid for Juventus: “If it was for money, in China they offered me five times more”.

There have been nine seasons with 16 titles for Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid. A historic and unique cycle for one of the best players in history in one of the most important clubs in the world.

However, this year the Portuguese striker got tired, said goodbye without much explanation and left for Juventus, who paid 112 million euros to sign him.

Until he broke his silence in an interview he gave to the French magazine France Football: he targeted President Florentino Perez.

“I felt that inside the club, I was no longer considered as I was at the beginning. The first four or five years, I felt like Cristiano Ronaldo. Then less. And the president looked at me as if I was gone. essential. Florentino Pérez only ever looked at me as a business relation. What he said to me never came from the heart”said Ronaldo, who added that his decision had not been made due to the departure of coach Zinedine Zidane, but that “it was one of those little details that confirmed what I thought of the club’s team.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored seven goals in his first 12 games for Juve, made it clear that the end of his Real Madrid cycle had little to do with money.

“When there were reports that I wanted to leave, I felt like the president wouldn’t stop me, I thought about that situation. If I had left for a question of money, I would have gone to China, which offered me five times as much. I didn’t come to Juve for the money, I won the same in Madrid, even more. The difference is that Juve really wanted me. They told me. They proved it to me.”said Ronaldo.

