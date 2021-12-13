“If it wasn’t for that popular place …”

The Hollywood superstar talks about himself freely on the occasion of the release of his latest film. George Clooney, one of the icons of US cinema displaces everyone.

He is among the most loved and well-known Hollywood stars: director, actor and writer. A multifaceted talent, his, which he now stages returning for the eighth time to directing. The actor talked about it during a recent interview with D di Repubblica.

George Clooney, born in Lexington in 1961, he is the son of art and has breathed an air of entertainment from an early age. A mess started very early and lasted a long time, before finding consecration with ER in the role of the charming Dr. Douglas Ross.

Since then he has never stopped working with the most important directors, including Quentin Tarantino and Steven Soderbergh. Famous for his slightly retro fascion, which makes him look like great stars such as Cary Grant in ways and looks, starting from the early 2000s he also began his experience as a director.

Among his works, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Good Night and Good Luck and The Ides of March. In 2006 he received the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for Syriana. Very active in the social field, since 2008 he has been a United Nations messenger of peace.

Today, after having blown 60 candles in May, he is about to land in cinemas with his new direction and has also taken the opportunity to take stock of his private life.

George Clooney: “You only learn by doing shit”

The Tender Bar, to be released on December 17 in the States, also stars Ben Affleck and is taken from 2005 novel of the Pulitzer Prize JR Moehringer.

“I’m sixty years old like Moehringer, so I lived in the same historical period that is the background to the events of his book …” has explained. “I’ll tell you more, I too grew up in a similar place: a mirror of a simpler life than the one we live today” he then added, confessing to having frequented bars for a long time.

The actor then concluded the chat by revealing a background about his youth, when he drove his aunt Rosemary, well-known singer, and her friends around the nightclubs: “She was the one who taught me that there is no school to manage success: you only learn by doing shit.”