“..if it wasn’t for you …”

The action movie actor, specialized in tough roles, made famous by the Fast & Furious saga, indulges in a tender and nostalgic memory…

Vin Diesel, Californian’s Alameda, he was raised by his adoptive father, a theater teacher, who made him passionate about acting.

His career began in the nineties, although his first acting tests were not particularly successful.

Fast & Furious

His luck was to come across the character of Dominic Toretto, even if at first the actor was hesitant whether to accept or not. In fact, he required some changes to the character to be more congenial to him.

His partner in the saga until 2013 was Paul Walker, as Brian O’Conner.

Californian too, he made his debut very early, at just 13 years old, in the cinema, but he too found fame with the F&F saga. He was a man very involved in charity projects, he even founded an association, the Reach Out Worldwide, with which he went to Haiti following the terrible earthquake of 2010.

In 2013, while returning with a friend from a charity event, he crashed his Porsche Carrera GT.

At that time, his only daughter was just fifteen.

Pain and affection

It goes without saying that the event had a very strong impact on the fans, but also and above all on Vin who since then never misses an opportunity to remember his friend with words of unchanged affection even today, eight years have passed since his death.

The two had a special relationship, they were like brothers, so much so that Diesel’s family has tightened around in recent years Meadow, Walker’s daughter.

And it was the Californian actor ad accompany the girl to the altar very elegant in a splendid dress by Givenchywhen she married the actor last October Louis Thornton-Allan.

On her Instagram profile, Vin Diesel posted a wedding photo of Meadow and the bridesmaid Hania, one of his daughters. In the post there is a heartfelt and tender memory about Hania.

It was Paul who urged a hesitant Vin to run to the hospital and enter the delivery room so as not to miss what would be the best time of life.

Some friendships never end.