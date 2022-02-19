If it were up to me, I wouldn’t use the protector: Raúl Jiménez

Midtime Editorial

Raul Jimenezforward of the Mexican team and of wolverhampton of the premier league seems to be regaining his good footing in the league. The annotations of the Mexican against the Southampton and Tottenham They have helped the team climb to seventh place in the local competition and they dream of European competitions.

After the fatal crash that he had with the Brazilian defender David Luizand prior to the start of the season, Jimenez Clarified that: “The doctors told me it was a miracle that I was still here… but I feel like a footballer again.” The Mexican wolf managed to return to the fields with a protector.

“If it were up to me I wouldn’t use it. I feel good enough to play without the protectorbut the doctors told me that it was to prevent and we must go along the same lines”, declared Jimenez to The Guardian. The ex-Americanist accumulates five goals and two assists in the current season of premier league.

He has participated in 57% of the goals that the Wolves have scored when he is on the field. One of the main problems suffered by those led by Bruno Lage it is his inefficiency in front of the goal. This because of they are the third team with the fewest goals scored in the Premier League.

However, Jimenez stand out from the pack because only Cristiano Ronaldo He has marked most goals (5) “winners” so far in the local contest. Also within the Wolves offense is the one the most opportunities he creates with 27 and the one who shoots the most with 41.

