Often there are symptoms that are the same as those of terrible diseases and our thoughts immediately turn to the latter. This is the case, for example, of symptoms such as a feeling of mental confusion or sudden mood changes. These signals from our body are certainly not to be overlooked but they would not always be attributable to Alzheimer’s. Therefore, we must not be afraid to face the necessary medical investigations because these symptoms could be caused by an absolutely physiological condition. If the feeling of confusion or memory lapses affects women between the ages of 40 and 50, it could be the pre-menopausal syndrome. So let’s see what this disorder would consist of, but it is absolutely natural.

If it’s not Alzheimer’s or depression, here’s what mood swings, mental confusion, and memory lapses should have caused

First of all, it should be noted that it would be more correct to speak of perimenopause (from the Greek peri means near), that is, a period close to menopause. In common jargon, however, we speak of premenopause which would be the entire parable of the menstrual cycle, from the first cycle to menopause. The period of peri-menopause can also be relatively long, starting as much as ten years before the actual menopause. Naturally, the symptoms mentioned are not all and therefore let’s go through them.

The most common signs

The most common symptom is the decrease in menstrual flow. There would tend to be alterations in the frequency of the cycle with phenomena every 20 days or, on the contrary, significant delays. The progressive decrease of estrogen and progesterone could also cause progressive muscle weakness. You may experience muscle aches or fatigue but good physical activity could help maintain proper muscle tone.

Another manifestation of the menopause condition would be insomnia or a lower quality of sleep. This annoying problem could be caused by the decrease in progesterone but it is nothing unsolvable. Just talk to your doctor and you can go back to sleep peacefully.

It is also not uncommon to gain a few extra pounds as the metabolism slows down but experts advise against drastic DIY diets.

Finally, changes in the urogenital system can also occur with episodes of vaginal dryness.

Naturally, it is necessary to rely on the attending physician and your trusted gynecologist to treat these problems. These are symptoms that can be easily eliminated thanks to a medical consultation. Furthermore, a healthy lifestyle and the elimination of smoking and alcohol could be a determining factor for a serene perimenopause.

If it’s not Alzheimer’s or depression, then it could be this natural condition.

Deepening

Here’s what bioidentical or natural hormones are for menopause and why they would be so in demand