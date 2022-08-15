If Jane Austen raised her head…

What is no longer so clear is that in order to modernize it, it is necessary to talk about playlists when referring to scores, qualify the suitors as a 10 or a 5, or completely change the personality of the main character, which from being a woman shy and thoughtful in the book becomes wild and outgoing in a film version, which reduces the story to a romantic comedy.

The plot unravels in such a way that the main villain of the book now becomes on the screen a suitor full of charm and humor. And above all, the ending. (Read no further if you haven’t seen it!). Because that closure with a wedding and everyone reunited and happy is the most anti-Austen thing there can be. No, I won’t tell you who’s getting married.





And there are many more differences, but you better discover them with the help of the book. Perhaps this game of looking for mistakes is the most entertaining you will find in a movie that takes you from a stupor to a yawn and that even so was placed among the most viewed on Netflix a week after its premiere. Luckily Jane Austen won’t raise her head.

