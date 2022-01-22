If Jeff Bezos extends our lives- Corriere.it

from Paolo Fallai

The multi-billionaire has decided to invest 3 billion in a new company that deals with “the fight against aging”: we hope he does not want to keep any results to himself

These two years of pandemic, with the frightening number of deaths approaching 6 million, have slammed death in the face of a world that wanted to forget it. Yet we are children of ancient civilizations, which have been able to build rites, cults, traditions on the final outcome. For millennia we have consoled ourselves with an afterlife, only in recent decades has the hereafter taken over, wiping out from our images not only death, but old age, inevitable decline.

Here you are, unavoidable is an adjective that Jeff Bezos just can’t stand. The American billionaire who upset our shopping habits with Amazon (proving to post offices around the world that yes, packages can also arrive), was not satisfied with our poor Earth. You know that important private space projects bear his name. He was not satisfied with earning much more than a state, 81 billion during this pandemic alone, what would be enough for three doses of the vaccine for all terrestrials. No, has now decided to invest 3 billion in a new company that deals with “the fight against aging” and “cell regeneration”. He wants to extend his life by at least 50 years to begin with.

In order not to disappoint his enthusiasm, it would be good if his advisers did not tell him that immortality is a myth pursued by the Sumerians onwards, passing through Plato, dodging Frankenstein and landing on the Portrait of Dorian Gray. Maybe it would be interesting to know what he wants to do with the hypothetical results of such a rich research. One millionth of those funds would be enough to relaunch investigations into rare diseases that few support. We hope that Bezos the eventual anti-aging recipe would make it available to stubborn humanity, which insists on getting old. We are all with him, the man of infinite possibilities, because we too think that death is an unbearable nuisance.