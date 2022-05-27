If Jennifer Aniston approves of this type of dress, it is time to invest in one

He has been inspiring us since the beginning of Friends with his looks based on the most refined minimalism. Hence, her collection of black dresses is one of the most striking in Hollywood. We have seen her shine little black dress, lingerie dresses and impressive evening gowns with XL volumes. But just yesterday, we found out that they just added a new model, a cut out dress.

It is one of the most important trends of the season. Slits are here to stay, especially in guest dresses and red carpet dresses. Aniston has chosen a long model and has combined it with high-heeled sandals, but it is also possible to opt for a more relaxed dress that allows you to wear it on a daily basis.

The cut out dresses of the season

Zara flower cut-out dress (39.95 euros).

For the day to day it is possible to take the trend of the openings and this design of Zara (39.95 euros) with a floral print pattern and puffed sleeves. A design that works for a dinner with friends.

Other Stories black dress (79 euros).

The black minidress is another versatile option. An LBD always works but, if it also has a cut out pattern, it will be a winning bet. We are left with this model. & Other Stories (79 euros) with sleeves to the elbow and above the knee.

Massimo Dutti leather dress (299 euros).

In leather and with an opening on one side, this design of Massimo Dutti (299 euros) can work from morning to night and combined with espadrilles or party sandals.

