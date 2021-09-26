If Jennifer Aniston praises ex-husband Brad Pitt (in Friends reunion)

Jennifer Aniston prefers ex-husband Brad Pitt. At least among the stars who have appeared, with a cameo, in Friends. The actress revealed it during a reunion the co-stars of the series: Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. A reporter from Access Hollywood asked the three what their favorite actor was among those who had surprise appearances in Friends. Jennifer, being able to choose between so many stars of the caliber of Paul Rudd and Tom Selleck, Sean Penn and Ben Stiller did not think for a second.

“Mr. Pitt was wonderful. It was fantastic!“, He screamed.

Brad Pitt appeared in Friends in season eight, a year after marrying Jennifer. At the time they were one of the most admired and envied couples in Hollywood. Their paths parted in 2004, when he was on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith fell in love with Angelina Jolie. After the almost public betrayal, in January 2005 Pitt and Aniston announced their separation.

And as Brad and Angelina, one child after another, expanded their beautiful and cheerful family, Jennifer was pitied by half the world: one of the sexiest men had been blown of the planet. “I love Brad. I will love it for the rest of my life», She said, at the time, a Vanity Usa: “He is a fantastic man. I don’t regret anything ». But then in 2011, on the set of Naked and happy, met Justin Theroux. The two were engaged for five years and after such a long test, they got married. Two and a half years later it was already over.

Since then – as Meanwhile Pitt was back on the square too (the separation from Angelina Jolie dates back to 2016) – any sign of closeness between Brad and Jennifer is perceived as a flashback. Fans of the couple hoped for it when therehe invited him to the party for his 50th birthday in 2019, when they met at the Sag Awards 2020, and even when, last September, they are met only virtually at a benefit event to read the script for Out of mind. The new statements of the actress, we can bet, will be interpreted by the most romantics as further “proof” of their love. Actually Jennifer, in hindsight, last July admitted that the marriage with Brad wasn’t all that perfect: “Nothing special”. Yet fans don’t stop dreaming of them together.

