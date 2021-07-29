News

If Jennifer Lopez wears Ben Affleck’s shirt

Posted on
It was a shirt that confirmed what the gossip has been saying since last April. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, back to being a couple almost twenty years after their first love, they would like to share time and space. And the proof of how serious the intentions of both are would lie in the interchangeability of their wardrobe. JLo, at the end of the week, was photographed at the Miami airport, wearing a shirt that is believed to belong to the actor.

The head, in red and gray squares, is the same that Ben Affleck brought in May, in one of the many photos that the paparazzi managed to steal from him.

The pop star gave him new life, using him like a jacket, open over a white crop top and matching trousers. “They are very happy together. They will continue to go back and forth between Los Angeles and Miami. They are seriously talking about their future together,” a source swore to People, explaining how the couple is thinking of spending the whole summer together to plan, then, a real coexistence.

