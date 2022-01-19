If LeBron James celebrates with Quintarelli … while Kendall Jenner toasts with Gaja

Other than an influencer, LeBron James for wine “risks” turning out to be a real “king maker”, the architect – anything but hidden – of the popularity of Italian wine brands in the world. A passion, that from the Nba star, which we have told, on WineNews, from the very first steps, aware that a sounding board like the “Chosen One” Instagram profile, which boasts 109 million followers, is an extraordinary opportunity for everyone. A horizontal audience, made up of basketball fans and more, with whom LeBron James shares almost every aspect of his intimacy. As the celebrations, a couple of days ago, of the 40th birthday of Dwyane Wade, old teammate of LeBron in Miami, together with Carmelo Anthony, with whom he shares a love for wine (also from Bordeaux).

First the party, then the cigars, finally a bottle of Amarone 2009 by Giuseppe Quintarelli. It is not the first time that the Valpolicella label appears in an Instagram story of LeBron James, who, in the past, also uncorked the Sassicaia 1997, and again the Amarone della Valpolicella 2013 by Speri, but also the Brunello di Montalcino by Uccelliera and Emidio Pepe’s Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, while a few months ago (here the story) visited, this time in flesh and blood, Monteverro, in Capalbio, in the Tuscan Maremma, accompanied by the oenologist Matthieu Taunay, right in the middle of the harvest.

But the sounding board for Italian wine is not only that of NBA champions. On the contrary, peering through the posts of supermodel Kendall Jenner, followed by more than 200 million people, between a shooting and a cover peeps out a bottle of Barbaresco 2005 by Gaja, in the company of a 1997 Château Mouton Rothschild: a photo of 8.4 million like …