“If Lionel Messi can’t stand the whistles, let him put in a greengrocer…”

Every weekend, we hear that Inter Italy won by such a score with a goal or goals from one of their stars, Lautaro Martinez. For this reason, it’s strange that the rumor that Inter want to sell the Argentine striker is ringing louder and louder.

Even you offer it to potential buyers. The reality is that the 9 of the Argentine team seems to have reached a ceiling in the Italian club, which would seek to renew itself with someone who scores more goals. Lautaro has 20 goals in 43 games, a similar average to what he had in previous years.

For 2019 where it sounded too strong to join under pressure from Messi, his Albiceleste friend, Lautaro ended the 2019-20 campaign with 21 goals in 49 games. It seems that from then on it was punctured and had no higher peaks.

Beyond that, the player, after avoiding the chance of Barcelona, ​​has renewed until 2016 and Inter are now hoping to get a big “slice” for him, if he ends up selling it.

According to Tuttosport, Inter are asking for 80 million euros for Lautaro Martínez, a bit high price. The funny thing is that the club originally asked for 60m but considered that number low and increased it to 80.

The risks of leaving before the World Cup

It is hard to believe that the player agrees to leave when he has a second half in 2022 with the World Cup in Qatar for which he will need consistency to arrive in the best possible way.

Being a team’s newest recruit would set it back. Lautaro so far hasn’t spoken. Atlético de Madrid are the best place to sign Lautaro, but they wouldn’t agree to pay 80 million. In favor of the striker, Diego Cholo Simeone wants him to replace Luis Suarez.

“I consider him an extraordinary player. I know that in addition to Atlético de Madrid and Simeone, many are looking for him. Every time I talk to him, I understand that he is very happy in Milan and that he doesn’t think about anything else.”, said Diego Milito, who he had at Racing de Argentina, in words for La Gazzetta dello Sport. The next few weeks will be decisive.