If Lionel Messi is no longer the best player today, he remains the number in this area!

Classification Forbes 2022 of the highest paid sportsmen on the planet have recently been unveiled. The American publication has drawn up a top 10 in which we find three footballers!

First place goes to Lionel Messi. The Paris-Saint-Germain star has earned $130 million over the past 12 months. $75 million comes from the field while $55 million comes from partnerships. He recently became the ambassador of Socios.com against a check for 20 million euros without forgetting his contracts with Adidas or Pepsi.

Cristiano Ronaldo appears behind the Pulga with 115 million dollars. Arrived from Juventus Turin last summer, CR7 had a difficult season with Manchester United and next year he will not play in the Champions League … if he decides to stay with the Red Devils. 60 million dollars are related to his activity as a professional footballer, while 55 million dollars come from his sponsors such as Nike, Shampoo or Clear Herbalife.

Not surprisingly, the third richest footballer in the world is called Neymar with 95 million dollars. The major part of this sum comes from the field and “only” 25 million dollars are allocated to him by his sponsorship contracts: Puma, Redbull… The PSG player has experienced a difficult season like his Argentinian friend but will be keen to redeem next season with the World Cup in Qatar.