“If Mario Rui had made it 3-3, Napoli would have won the match”

TO Radio Mars in the course of the program “The network swells” he intervened Salvatore Bagni, manager and former player of Napoli: “Maradona? On Wednesday I will be in Rome, today I had the invitation for the 28th for Napoli-Lazio and the statue to be inaugurated, I hope to be there but I had already taken a flight. Wednesday I will be with the Pope, on Thursday he invited me a TV program for to talk about Diego Our family did a little something for him in difficult moments.

Inter-Napoli? I got it right the reversed result. In the first hour we did not exist or in any case we played little. Zielinski’s prowess showed quality and gave us the advantage but that advantage didn’t give us something, maybe maybe it took something away from us. Possession of the ball was always Inter, if we have to run after it we struggle. We were steps, we did not leave. Something that happens positively must give energy and adrenaline, but not. And so I always go back to the usual personality problem. Our goals were two inventions and there we unlocked ourselves. Do we have to have nothing to lose to have a reaction? If Mario Rui makes the 3-3 then we win it, there was also bad luck. Inter at the end of the match no longer existed.

Has the team lost personality and courage? We will return to Milan in a while and there will be the talk as before. Or against Juventus. No, we are still first, we must have the audacity to be the ones to scare others. Inter were afraid but then they saw our attitude and we didn’t exist. Drop of Napoli? It is useless to hide the fact that the attack phase is struggling. Insigne? If he doesn’t invent the games it becomes impossible, Lozano tried but it was hard to jump the man, Zielinski could give the push but it wasn’t like that. They are all very under in top condition and this has made attacking actions a rare commodity.

We are still first, even Milan have conceded 4 goals in Florence. There are accidents on the way. When we won the championship we undeservedly lost the first match in Florence but we got up immediately. Last night the defect of mentality returned but we are the strongest team in the last quarter of an hour. In the return we will have Inter and Milan at home, then we will see. But I want to get to play the Scudetto much earlier. Courage on the pitch is relative, it depends on how you are. When I was in condition I tried any play, otherwise I took the step. The speech is mental of the players. The mood of the players is evident that he is not in shape “.