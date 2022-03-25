If Martino is fired, the first of the Tri who would automatically leave the team

The first to go with Martino in the Tricolor box

March 23, 2022 10:00 p.m.

There is a player who exposed his total support to the coach Gerardo Martino within the Mexican team. It is that the footballer is one of the few who risks having the Argentine coach as a reference and gets on the Martinoneta.

But a defeat against the United States would end up destroying the illusions of the coach, who could leave the team, given the sports crisis that the Mexico national teamwhich must qualify for the World Cup.

In that aspect, Martino would end up leaving the Mexican team and there would be one who would automatically get out of Tri, because it was Tata’s bet throughout the process and he was left to duty because he only scored goals against Martinique and Cuba, but at key moments, he wrinkled.

Which player would leave El Tri if Martino leaves?

The first to leave is Uriel Antuna, a Mexican soccer player who was Gerardo Martino’s biggest bet but who, in the end, never made it onto the field of play.

