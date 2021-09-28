If Marvel accuses Robert Downey Jr. of not being handsome enough for Iron Man (no oh well)

Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man is just perfect: cool as few, cheeky, cheeky, very stylish and with the (cutting) joke always ready. Not loving him madly is practically impossible and in fact, not surprisingly, his Tony Stark (or the alter ego of the Iron Man) is one of the most beloved superheroes of the entire saga of Avengers where, among others, the names of Chris Hemsworth (aka Thor), Scarlett Johansson (aka the Black Widow) and Chris Evans (in the role of the timeless Captain America) also stand out. The choice of Marvel Comics to focus on Robert was decidedly risky and this above all because of the decidedly stormy past of the actor of I leave with the madman which, in the 1990s, had become famous more for its excesses (see alcohol and drug abuse) than for box office takings.

Now fortunately the Downey of those times is gone, giving way to a new man who was able to take back his life, returning to being one of the most loved and requested actors in the world, and this also (or better above all) thanks to the role of Iron Man, entrusted to him for the first time back in 2006. A decidedly apt choice and not only because Downey Jr. is perfect for playing the legendary Tony Stark, but also because his boundless skill has led millions of people to become passionate about the world of superheroes and the Avengers. Imagining an Iron Man without Robert is practically impossible (after all who could ever replace him?), Despite this, however, Marvel Comics made a rather sharp joke against the 56-year-old actor stating that the Tony Stark of the comics is much better looking than Downey Jr. What?

No, but I say are we kidding? Robert is a cool intergalactic, other than “the comic version is cooler”! His charm, his way of doing things, his impeccable attitude and his talent are undeniable, this cannot be debated at all. Sure, Marvel’s was probably just a joke that he did not want to insinuate anything bad God forbid, having said that, however, the sentence was rather unhappy and out of place and, needless to say, it sent Iron Man fans into a rage, now very fond of Downey Jr. Yes come on ok let’s face it, if those of Marvel wanted to be nice they didn’t succeed. Tony Stark surely would have said something a lot more funny, that’s for sure.

