“If McDonalds Will Accept Dogecoin …” Here’s Musk’s weird Twitter announcement

Elon Musk continues to support memecoin DOGE and it does so with a particular Twitter post. Tesla’s billionaire CEO calls into question the fast food giant McDonalds, pressing on the fact that it must start accepting payments in Dogecoin. In detail, Musk’s rather bizarre and ironic tweet: “I would eat a happy meal on television if McDonald’s accepted Dogecoins”.





I will eat a happy meal on tv if @McDonalds accepts Dogecoin Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 25, 2022

Will McDonalds accept Dogecoin?





As Musk promised in December, Tesla announced two weeks ago that accept Dogecoin as a payment method for some products in his store. Musk has long been a staunch supporter of DOGE digital currency, and acceptance by McDonalds would certainly change the cards. Only with Musk’s tweet yesterday the crypto 8% climb.





In short, Musk ready to eat a happy meal on television while McDonalds does not seem intent on accepting the memecoin yet. Never say never, in fact at the beginning of November Burger King announced a challenge that allowed anyone who bought a sandwich to win DOGE, BTC and ETH.



