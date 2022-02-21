Ever since Hideki Kamiya openly offered Platinum Games to Microsoft, rumors of an imminent acquisition have been spreading through the networks, inevitably affecting Scalebound’s IP. Much has happened since Scalebound was cancelled; going from a time when the future of Xbox was quite dark to becoming one of the great pillars for the future of video games, consecrating itself with the purchase of Zenimax and Activision. Since then, Hideki Kamiya has not only apologized for what happened with the development of Scalebound, but has also been open about the possibility of Microsoft buying Platinum Games so they can revive it.

If Microsoft buys Platinum Games, Scalebound is resurrected, rumors point

And perhaps the possibility of Platinum Games coming to Microsoft is closer than ever. As Nick Shpeshal commented on the Xbox Era podcast, Platinum Games has two main problems (three, adding the public attitude that Hideki Kamiya usually shows), the first of which is the number of projects they develop despite the small size of their study and the second being its development model, which seems stuck in past generations. However, the fact that Microsoft buys Platinum Games would allow the studio to focus on a few projects and have all the resources necessary to do so.

the price of the purchase of Platinum Games by Microsoft It would not be a problem, they point out in Xbox Era, especially considering the purchases that Microsoft has been making. Even Shpeshal himself points out that the purchase agreement for Platinum Games by Microsoft could already have been formalized and what we are seeing would only be a show to capture the attention of fans.

What do you think? do you want me to Microsoft buys Platinum Games and resurrects Scalebound or would you prefer other studios or new games?