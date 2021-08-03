News

“If my children scream, that’s what I do…”

Posted on
Kate Middleton reveals: «If my kids scream, here’s what I do…». The new book on the royal family, Finding Freedom 2, signed by journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, is coming out. In the volume, new unpublished details on the life of the Dukes of Cambridge as a couple.

Meghan Markle turns 40, the slap in the face to the Royal Family for her birthday: it has to do (again) Oprah

This time, it’s about the education that Kate Middleton and Prince William impart to their three little children George (8 years old), Charlotte (6) and Louis (3). According to the upcoming volume, the couple would be very understanding with their children and would adopt a very precise rule. Here’s what the two journalists report: «Shouting is off-limits. Any hint of screaming at each other is dealt with by pushing them away. Things are explained and the consequences outlined and they never shout at them».

The book also addresses the issue of abortion, in particular the one that happened to Meghan Markle in July 2020. New storm at Buckingham Palace? We’ll see.


