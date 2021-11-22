If my mother-in-law had horns it could be a stock market rise

Everything that goes up sooner or later goes down. We all agree on this axiom. But if you look at the US stock market indices you wonder when and if this axiom will become reality because again we are back on the highs of the maximums, a situation that is now natural for those involved in operational finance. Buying beyond historical highs is a pattern of technical analysis on which I have put my copyright and which is trivial but effective: if you see a stock or any financial instrument that marks a new all-time high, well then it’s time to buy it. because it is a very powerful bullish signal. Statistics in hand you earn more times than you lose and the winnings are absolutely substantial (to see the statistics and read an in-depth explanation click here and download the ebook >>).

I often meet people who don’t believe in this story of the rise of the Italian Stock Exchange. And this is due to the fact that for many it is not clear what a rise is and what a rise is not. The old adage applies that if my mother-in-law had horns it could be a rise in the stock market or no one really knows how to technically define a rise in the stock market. Let’s say that a stock market rise is technically defined as a series of rising highs. A definition like this leaves room for different interpretations and the only situation in which there is no doubt is when each price is higher than the previous one in a run up where every day you have to update the all-time high.

Without being too squeamish, let’s say that the Ftse All Share is in a similar situation, the maximum is not historical but decades-old because we are talking about October 2009 but it is still an important maximum. Compared to then, our index is at an all-time high.

And we also know that to go to a real all-time high we would have to break the high of March 2000 and therefore since historical or multi-year highs attract prices like a magnet we can come to the conclusion that:

It is very likely that we will see our Ftse All Share return to its 2009 high In that situation we will see if he will have the strength to continue

What if we are wrong? The stop loss point is if the Ftse All Share falls below 27.448: if it did, in that case we should review our setting.

Looking at the economic statistics, it comes to my mind that Italy and Europe are behind in everything. Below I publish the graph of the report SP500 and MSCI Stock World without US shares and you see that the brown curve tells you that the US has been regularly beating Europe for some time while the blue confirms exactly the same thing from another angle: world stocks excluding US are cheap compared to SP500 stocks.

The US economy is pulling like a mule and for this reason the inflation prospects are much higher than the European ones: this depresses the euro against the dollar and gives us the pulse, however, that if the US runs, Europe walks and maybe there there is still room for it to start running too.

When I talk about the exuberance of the US real estate market, many people tell me that in Italy there is no leaf. I publish below two graphs always related to the USA and the comparison with the European real estate market that make you laugh a bit: the first is the median time of storage of properties for sale in the USA compared to the history of the last 20 years. As you can see, we are on the minimum and we are also talking about a week of stock. In other words, you put your house on a real estate ad site and after a week (median time) you sold it with a signed contract.

In Italy we are obviously not at these levels, on the contrary if we look at the growth of real estate prices in Europe in the second quarter of 2020 on the second quarter of 2013 (yellow histogram) and second quarter 2021 on the second quarter of 2020 (blue histogram) we see how the ‘Italy has always and in any case remained at the stake (the spectacular increase in real estate prices in Hungary and Ireland). This is also due to a very different dynamics of the Italian real estate market which sees some areas (Milan for example) explode while a large part of the country is still not affected by the magical bullish influence.

Conclusion? Italy and its markets are experiencing the swan song of the money pouring from Europe and of the various bread and circuses measures that we all know (from the scooter to the 110% bonus). We have to live it to the fullest because then like everything beautiful it ends. I know this is the match game but I assure you that match games are highly profitable as well as highly risky. The stock market anticipates the economy and therefore the best is yet to come. Italy and Europe typically come after the US and so … let’s just try not to get burned with the match in hand.

ITI rhymes with regularity, stability and linearity. An Indipendent Stock Exchange index capable of calming the turbulence of the soul caused by crazy stocks and terrifying graphics. And if we have to talk about a “regular” index by its nature, then we first have to do it in a stable way. This is why even today, like every weekend, we take an action signaled by the ranking that you can find free clicking here >> and let’s analyze it together. Today we pass the SALCEF action on the grill.

SALCEF GROUP SHARES: A positive 2021 for Salcef Group shares, whose prices, which at the beginning of the year touched 11 euros, grew by more than 91% and now even exceed 22. If we take into consideration only the period June / November, the rise is reveals equally impressive: + 65.4%. As we can see from the chart, probably also thanks to the triangle that we have signaled and which has not yet reached its price target, we are currently facing the breaking of the highs. Volumes are regular and satisfying.

The group, which switched to the STAR segment at the end of October, closed the first nine months of the year with revenues of € 319.7 million, up by 35.9% and an Ebitda up by 25.2%. Moving on to the commercial side, the new orders acquired in the third quarter maintain the level of the order book at € 1.1 billion, in line with the record value at the end of June. For the current year, Salcef’s top management expects production and profitability values ​​to continue the trends highlighted in recent periods.