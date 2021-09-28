“If my son John David is good, wait until you see my daughter act in the film”

News

Until the Last Clue, the thriller starring Oscar-winning Denzel Washington, Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) and Jared Leto, arrives in Italy in digital exclusive from Friday, March 5, available for purchase and premium rental on all the main digital platforms. John Lee Hancock directs the film from his original screenplay. Deputy Sheriff of Kern County, Joe “Deke” Deacon (Washington) is sent to Los Angeles on what was supposed to be a quick evidence gathering assignment. On the contrary, he finds himself involved in the hunt for the killer who is terrorizing the city. Leading the investigation is Sergeant Jim Baxter (Malek) who, struck by Deke’s instincts, requests his unofficial help. But as they hunt down the killer, Baxter ignores that the investigation is uncovering some situations Deke experienced in the past, revealing uncomfortable secrets that could jeopardize much more than his case. Until the Last Clue will be available from March 5th available for premium purchase and rental on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Youtube, Google Play, TIMVISION, Chili, Rakuten TV, PlayStation Store, Microsoft Film & TV and for rental. premium on Sky Primafila and Infinity. (Service by Eva Carducci)

