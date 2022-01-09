If only that were true, the plot and trailer of the film aired on 9 January 2022 on Tv8

– Advertising –

If only that were true, the plot of the film aired tonight on Sunday 9 January 2022 at 9:30 pm on Tv8.

Sunday 9th January 2022, the film will be broadcast on Tv8 “If only that were true“. The film is directed by Mark Waters, with Reese Witherspoon and Mark Ruffalo as the protagonists. The appointment with the film is at about 9:30 pm on TV8.

The film (Just Like Heaven in English) was released in theaters in 2015, grossing $ 102.5 million worldwide, of which $ 48.3 million grossed in the US market. In Italy, the film grossed € 1.6 million.

If only that were true, the plot

The film tells the story of David who, after his wife’s death, decides to rent a room in the first house he bought in San Francisco. David is not happy with the idea of ​​having a roommate and neither does he try so hard, but in the end he finds himself in the house a very beautiful, but at the same time very loud girl who claims to be the real owner of the apartment. A small detail is missing, the girl does not remember her past and passes through the walls: she is a ghost!

To get her to move on, David begins to investigate the woman’s past. Looking for friends and relatives and getting to know her better, the two get closer and closer and one day they discover that the woman is not dead, but has been in a coma for some time and that her sister is ready to unplug the fan that keeps her alive.

Where can I find it in streaming? When do you replicate it on TV?

The film airing tonight is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It will not be available for free on-demand as Tv8 does not have a free catch-up platform like the other free-to-air channels. On tv8.it it is only possible to watch it in live streaming. There replica will be broadcast on Friday 14 January 2022 on Tv8.

The trailer in Italian

The Cast

Reese Witherspoon : Elizabeth Masterson

: Elizabeth Masterson Mark Ruffalo : David Abbott

: David Abbott Ivana Miličević : Katrina

: Katrina Donal Logue : Jack Houriskey

: Jack Houriskey Dina Spybey : Abby Brody

: Abby Brody Ben Shenkman : Dr. Brett Rushton

: Dr. Brett Rushton Jon Heder : Darryl

: Darryl Caroline Aaron : Grace

: Grace Rosalind Chao : Fran

: Fran Ron Canada: dr. Walsh

