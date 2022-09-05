Everyone knows that Nita Strauss left Alice Cooper’s group last July to join the backing band of the very famous pop star Demi Lovato, with whom she has already started touring.

The choice has divided the guitarist’s fans, with some accusing her of “selling her soul”, while others support her and are happy that rock music is being introduced to the general public.

In a recent interview for Guitar WorldStrauss was surprised when the interviewer said her choice was well received by fans: “You and I don’t watch the same social media feeds! That’s how it is, that’s life. In a way, I feel very well surrounded – people are so protective of me and my career that they want to influence my decisions. [rires]. If people didn’t care about me, they wouldn’t say anything. I choose to see the bright side of things.”

She adds : “I am very excited about this opportunity. I haven’t been to Brazil to perform there since 2017. I can’t wait to do those shows. And it’s not just me, it’s an incredible all-female band – Brittany Bowman on drums, Leanne Bowes on bass, Dani McGinley on keyboards. If we can reach the next generation of passionate fans and make them want to play music, isn’t that a wonderful thing? They might pick up a guitar or a bass, try the drums, or see Dani on keyboards and think they might do the same. Some of these young fans might not have been touched by a traditional rock show [parce qu’ils n’y seraient pas allés].”

Strauss also revealed that she has given Lovato a few guitar lessons since joining the band. She then pointed out, once again, that Lovato is actually a big fan of rock and metal (although she’s made her career in the pop world so far).

At the end of last month, Strauss explained that she didn’t really feel like she left Alice Cooper’s bandand that apparently “the door was always open”, which suggests that she could return one day.

Also, last Friday, the guitarist released a new single for her solo project, titled SummerStorm. You can (re)listen to it below!

Nita Strauss – Summer Storm: