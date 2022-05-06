“If people think it’s a failure, I don’t agree”

2022-05-06

Manchester City manager Josep Guardiola has admitted that overcoming Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final elimination by Real Madrid is “a matter of time” and that “words” aren’t much use at the moment.

His team was leading 1-0 in Madrid when the 90th minute of the second leg was reached. In the first leg, City had won 4-3, so their situation was very favorable and everyone seemed to take the English through to the final for granted.

But then the Brazilian Rodrygo appeared, signed a brace in the final stoppage time for Real Madrid and forced extra time. In it, a penalty converted by Karim Benzema meant the final 3-1 and the goodbye of Guardiola’s City, who will not be able to face Liverpool in the grand final on May 28 in Paris.

“We have not talked. There are no words that can help what we feel”, explained the Catalan coach this Friday, two days before facing Newcastle in matchday 36 of the English Premier League, where City is the leader with a point advantage over Liverpool.