If Pescara is the Capital of the Book, it will be the citizens who will write and tell it

The city as a great animated book, in which everyone can be writers and become protagonists of a great story made of participation, where books become real treasures to be found and people, with their stories, stories of life and faces of integration and inclusion.

All this by making the city a great cultural container capable of involving young and old, also through the value of sustainability so dear to the European 20/30 agenda.

This is how the ambitious project can be summarized “The Book City” with which Pescara aims to become the National Book Capital 2022 and undermine the seven competing cities: Aliano, Barletta, Costa di Rovigo, Ivrea, Nola, Pistoia and Pordenone. An initiative strongly desired by the Department of Culture led by Mariarita Paoni Saccone, certain that Pescara has all the credentials to win the recognition having, she declares, “a great cultural vitality”. An App will guide citizens through the “labyrinth” of the “city-book”, thanks to which they will be able to learn about all the initiatives and participate in them. For any doubt or even just to spur you on there will be, even around the city, Pescarina and Pescarino, the starfish mascots of the 2009 Mediterranean Games who return to be friends of the city, albeit in totally renewed clothes thanks to the creativity of the boys of the School of Comics.

To explain in detail how Pescara will turn into this imaginative “book city” is Gabriella Pollio, manager of the culture sector of the Municipality of Pescara. First of all, the strengthening of the new seat of the civic library, which will be housed in the Circolo Aternino, bringing back all the culture of the territory in a single and identifying place; then the creation of the collective book “Many pens one book” the first chapter of which will be entrusted to a nationally renowned writer, yet to be identified, with the others that will instead be the result of the creativity of the people of Pescara, whose pages will be judged by the citizens themselves after publication in the newspapers and by a special technical commission. So the “Books to be released”, thanks to which a coordination will be born for the management of used books that will be cataloged and brought, again thanks to the App, to the associations that request them. And then, in the wake of actress Emma Watson in New York, the treasure hunt that will take place every 15 days in a different place in the city. Which, from time to time, will only be discovered by reading the newspapers. Finding the book will be the first step: the second is to participate in the meeting with the author the next day.

It does not end here. Two other initiatives promoted as part of the project: the creation of the museum of stories where, with augmented reality techniques, important characters of the city will be told and the birth of the committee “New citizens-New stories” where the people of Pescara, perhaps not by birth, but who came from all over the world, will be able to talk about each other by promoting fundamental values ​​such as integration and inclusion.

A decidedly ambitious project that will be presented on Friday 11 February at 2.30 pm at the Aurum, before the ministerial commission which will have the last word for the assignment of 500 thousand euros destined for the city that will become the National Book Capital 2022. And if it is Pescara, on its own, the Municipality, Sacconi pointed out, will put other 110 thousand euros. And that Pescara can do it, the mayor Carlo Masci is also convinced: “ours is a city that always moves and travels fast We will present ourselves with our feet on the ground, but knowing that we can fly high as we have already shown on many other occasions” . As if to say, quoting Flaiano, that Pescara dreams with his feet firmly planted in the clouds.