If Sanremo 2022 can teach something to the Oscars …

Sanremo and the Oscars, two worlds apparently light years away with a common problem: what happens when you put yourself on stage at the conduction of an event a actor who has no experience in this field? For the Oscars, the question is highly topical given that in these hours the possible profiles for the conduct of the awards ceremony to be held on Sunday 27 March are being examined. As for Sanremo, by now everything has been consumed last week, with the not exactly exciting performance of Ornella Muti and Lorena Cesarini.

Two actresses with undoubtedly different curricula and palmares, but who in front of the Ariston audience did not react so differently, immobilized and imprisoned in predefined spaces and without any particular flicker during the two respective evenings. The limits? There Muti he brought his essence to the stage and perhaps in his case his performance can be defined predictable, although certainly one could have expected a greater enthusiasm in treading such a prestigious and coveted stage. In the case of the Cesarinidefined several times by the artistic director Amadeus as his bet, weighs the poor television experience (to say nothing) and the equally short career as an actress (the films made can be counted on the fingers of one hand).

With the Oscar what will happen? In 2022 it was decided to return to a conduct of the evening, after the usual formula had been abandoned in 2019. For the moment, however, the reservation about who to entrust the task has not yet been dissolved, while today the announcement of the films and actors who will receive the official nomination for the Oscars is expected. For the moment one of the most accredited names for conducting is that of the actor Tom Hollandboyfriend of actress Zendaya who boasts a following of 128 million users on Instagram.

Holland, interviewed byHollywood Reporter, admitted his desire to conduct the awards ceremony and in recent days the Academy itself has launched a survey on its social channels to test the ground precisely regarding this hypothesis. In the meantime, the hypothesis of seeing the Oscars on the stage would have vanished Pete Davidsonpart of the cast of Saturday Night Livean NBC program, an ABC competitor that broadcasts the Oscars.

If a television pax seems to be excluded, a further hypothesis on the table would be to entrust the conduction to the three protagonists of Only Murders in the Buildingbroadcast in the United States by Hulu, a platform controlled in turn by Disney and ABC: in this case, the evening would be Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. The choice of entrusting the management to two or three actors would leave rather lukewarm and many would prefer to focus on a long-term conductor or on a good stand up comedian, but in this case the two main contenders, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers – Jimmy Kimmel would no longer be interested – I am currently under contract with NBC and therefore the same problem already encountered with Davidson would come back.

This issue should soon be resolved. If Sanremo 2022 can teach something to the Oscars, perhaps some names should be reviewed, also because on the ceremony, where the climate, not too unlike our David di Donatello, is never the most relaxed (who is there in most of the cases is not awarded), looms the specter of the unsuccessful conduction of 2011, entrusted at the time to two actors, James Franco and Anne Hathaway.