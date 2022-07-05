Entertainment

If Sienna Miller has succumbed to this Mango dress, it is because we are facing one of the summer garments

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 26 1 minute read

Several years ago the glaston bury festival it stopped being a simple music festival to become, moreover, a catwalk of style where the famous make it their best stage. Sienna Miller, well aware of this, brings us the inspiration that we were looking for for the concerts and festivals of this summer.

The outfits chosen for the occasion was made up of a fitted mini dress in terracotta color with a mini opening in the skirt, from the Spanish firm Mango, with which she exposed her long legs that ended in low-heeled black ankle boots from the brand Derek Lam.

Sienna Miller in Mango dress

The mini dress with straps crosses at the back, revealing the upper part of the back, where fine laces are tied. This piece made of linen belongs to the collection Rainbow Linen Collection.

A look simple, with touches bohemians and ludic that was completed by a chain of links and fine golden pearl hoop earrings from the jeweler Molten Baroque.

Glasses are the essential accessory in any event of this type, for this reason, the British chose these Sunglasses pasta, almost transparent, pink and raspberry glass, made with recycled post-industrial waste from other processes for manufacturing polycarbonate glasses, also from the firm Mango, thus showing, once again, their weakness for this brand.

Mango mini dress

Linen mini dress. Mango. (€39.99)

Linen mini dress. Mango. (€39.99)Mango

Sunglasses, Mango

Pink paste glasses. Mango. (15.99 euros).

Pink paste glasses. Mango. (15.99 euros).Mango

It may interest you

Just arrived at the store: from the Zara shirt dress to the Mango floral top that you were looking for

Just arrived at the store: from the Zara shirt dress to the Mango floral top that you were looking for

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 26 1 minute read

Related Articles

Chris Evans joins Emily Blunt to star in Pain Hustlers, the new Netflix

9 mins ago

Khloe Kardashian is done with Tristan Thompson, happy with a new man

10 mins ago

What is being pansexual and how is it different from bisexuality?

20 mins ago

Ariana Grande cracks her fans with an adorable video of her as a child!

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button