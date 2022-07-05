If Sienna Miller has succumbed to this Mango dress, it is because we are facing one of the summer garments

Several years ago the glaston bury festival it stopped being a simple music festival to become, moreover, a catwalk of style where the famous make it their best stage. Sienna Miller, well aware of this, brings us the inspiration that we were looking for for the concerts and festivals of this summer.

The outfits chosen for the occasion was made up of a fitted mini dress in terracotta color with a mini opening in the skirt, from the Spanish firm Mango, with which she exposed her long legs that ended in low-heeled black ankle boots from the brand Derek Lam.

Sienna Miller in Mango dress

The mini dress with straps crosses at the back, revealing the upper part of the back, where fine laces are tied. This piece made of linen belongs to the collection Rainbow Linen Collection.

A look simple, with touches bohemians and ludic that was completed by a chain of links and fine golden pearl hoop earrings from the jeweler Molten Baroque.

Glasses are the essential accessory in any event of this type, for this reason, the British chose these Sunglasses pasta, almost transparent, pink and raspberry glass, made with recycled post-industrial waste from other processes for manufacturing polycarbonate glasses, also from the firm Mango, thus showing, once again, their weakness for this brand.

Mango mini dress Linen mini dress. Mango. (€39.99)Mango

Sunglasses, Mango

Pink paste glasses. Mango. (15.99 euros).Mango

