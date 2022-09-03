Entertainment

If Sienna Miller has worn the denim overalls in London, it means that being the trend of cool girls

Photo of James
1 minute read

Sienna Miller, like good style guru, enters the autumn with a denim overall. Follow or create trends? Probably both, because despite the fact that this garment is one of the most repeated throughout history, we always come back to her as the thief returns to the scene of the crime.

Sienna Miller embraces the denim overall trend

Practicality, comfort and a thousand and one possibilities This is what this recurrent garment gives us. Along with the rest of the 90s trends, the overalls have once again hit the streets, in this case those of London, thanks to the actress Sienna Miller, who has decided to combine them in the following way: more casual with a simple basic white tank top, brown suede sandals, a carrycot and sunglasses.

Denim overalls to inspire you in the look of Sienna Miller

Cowboy breastplate. Mango. (49.99 euros).

Cowboy breastplate. Mango. (49.99 euros).Mango

Denim overalls in stretch denim fabric, long design and slightly flared leg. With adjustable straps and patch pocket to the front. Mango. (49.99 euros).

Cowboy jumpsuit. Mango. (49.99 euros).

Cowboy jumpsuit. Mango. (49.99 euros).Mango

Denim jumpsuit made of elastic fabric, long and straight design, short sleeves and zip fastening on the front. Mango. (49.99 euros).

