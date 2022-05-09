If Sienna Miller shares cologne with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley it is because we are facing one of the perfumes of the summer

We’re interested in all of Sienna Miller’s and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s beauty tips because we keep chasing these two actresses to count them one by one. From the haircuts of Sienna Millerto the skin tricks of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley… and now we have just discovered that both actresses agree when it comes to wearing one of the summer perfumes that you are not going to take off either.

What do Sienna Miller and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley smell like?

On different occasions, Sienna Miller has confessed that she has been a fan for years of a fresh perfume with citrus notes of lime, basil Y Mandarin that smells clean and is refreshing and invigorating, ideal for the hottest days ahead. And it has also become a classic bestseller that never fails at any age and has become one of the best-selling colognes for years.

Lime Basil & Mandarin by Jo Malone For sale in El Corte Ingls (123 euros, 100 ml) It is one of the most iconic fragrances and it is not surprising that it is one of the favorites of celebrities for its citrus and fresh aroma of basil, lime Y thyme. Buy Product

We refer to Lime Basil & Mandarin from Jo Malonethe perfume that both of them do not take off in summer and throughout the year and with which they both totally identify themselves due to its refreshing and unique notes.

This fresh and citrus perfume is all you need so that as soon as you put it on it is like a summer in the Mediterranean or a walk through the lemon trees of the English countryside, as well as evoking many memories for both of you. And proof of this is that both Sienna Miller and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley do not go out without perfumed with her because they know that fragrances like this lift the spirits due to her citrus and fresh notes.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley herself recognized that this has also been one of her favorite perfumes and that whenever she needs to feel close to her mother and grandmother who live in the United Kingdom, she puts it on because it always reminds her of them being in Los Angeles. for his fresh scent, modern, and it is the perfume that evokes some of the most special memories. And for Sienna Miller, this cologne has also become one of her must-haves in her beauty ritual.

As an Affiliate, TELVA obtains income from affiliated purchases that meet the applicable requirements. The inclusion of links does not influence the editorial independence of this medium: the editors select and analyze the products freely, according to their criteria and specialized knowledge.

It may interest you