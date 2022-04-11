“If so, let’s evaluate the exit …”: the M5s mine in the government

“If we continue on this path I would consider the opportunity to go out”. Alberto AirolaGrillino, a member of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, takes the same position as the controversial President Vito Petrocelli, whose resignation is strongly demanded by the majority forces.

The pentastellato senator, in the course of an interview with Adnkronos, criticizes Italy’s excessive pro-Atlanticism and explains: “If we continue along a line that puts the Italian people in difficulty, who need everything except to spend the state’s money on arms, I would consider leaving the executive” . And, it does not matter if the leader Giuseppe Conte said that Petrocelli’s is an “isolated” position in the M5S. “ Petrocelli’s is the natural position of the M5S, against the war and against the financing of the war. I don’t think there is anything else to add “, replies the Turin parliamentarian. Petrocelli, as we have already told, is under accusation for not having voted on the resolution with which Italy decided to send weapons to Ukraine and to ask the M5S for days to come out of “this interventionist government” . Airola does not intend to participate in the ongoing boycott against Vito Petrocelli. But, on the contrary, he adds: “ His pacifist position is the natural one of the 5 Star Movement “ . The Turin senator, a well-known NoTav activist, has no doubts that Petrocelli must remain both within the M5S group and as president of the Foreign Affairs Commission. But not only. According to Airola, when you vote on war or on sending weapons, factors come into play “which are not routine and therefore require to be assessed in a way other than the strict application of the regulation”. In short, in this case, it would not be a question of making exceptions, but “to recognize pacifist positions that have always been part of the Movement”. Airola, therefore, agrees with the thought of General Marco Bertolini, according to which the sending of weapons would only cause an extension of the war with the risk of “to find ourselves facing an unprecedented crisis, as in part it is already happening”.