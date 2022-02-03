“If Spalletti does it, it is right to sell a blue!”

Gennaro Iezzoformer goalkeeper of the Naplesspoke during Radio GoalProgram of Radio Kiss Kiss Naplesregarding the management of goalkeepers. From the beginning of the season Spalletti he preferred to entrust the Napoli goalposts to David Ospina in championship and those of Alex Meret in Europa League and in Cup Italy.

If this too may seem like one clear divisionin reality this was not the case and this led to one inevitable confusion. Also, the Colombian extreme defender is in contract expiration and this brings afurther problem in the management.

“Goalkeeping question? Against the Venice I believe you play Meretbut already from the match with theInterand then against the Barcelona, Ospina could return to owner. If Spalletti decides to bet so strongly on Ospina, I think it might be right sell Meret to give him the opportunity to grow elsewhere“.

Everything will depend on Ospinawhich is due and which I think it will go away. If not, for the next season it will be necessary better define hierarchies giving the priority to Meret. This confusion is not good. Ospina now he has nothing more to ask of his career and it would be right give way to Meret who is younger“.