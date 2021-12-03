“If Starship does not take off, there is a risk of bankruptcy” – Corriere.it

from Davide Urietti

The CEO of the Californian company sent an email to his work team, explaining the difficulties in the production of the Raptor engines, which will be used on the spacecraft

There is a real risk of company bankruptcy. Elon Musk thus turned to SpaceX employees

, by sending them an email regarding the production difficulties of the Raptor engines, which will be used on the Starship spacecraft, the means that will allow them to reach deep space. The details were revealed by The Verge website, which obtained a copy of the email sent during Black Friday. In summary, Elon Musk explained that the crisis situation in the production of the Raptors worse than it seemed a couple of weeks ago. Precisely for this reason, as reported by Cnbc, two vice presidents of the Californian company have been relieved of office, given the poor progress: it is Will Heltsley, which closely followed the development of the Raptors, and of Lee Rosen, vice president of missions and launch operations.

In the email sent, in fact, the CEO of SpaceX revealed that after the departure of the previous management, the problems concerning the production of the Raptors were investigated, coming to the conclusion that fwere more serious than reported. Musk then revealed himself that he would be at work for the entire weekend, urging his employees to do the same, unless there were family problems or physical inability to return to Hawthorne (where SpaceX, California is based). . The billionaire’s goal is clear and also explains it in the email: We will need all available efforts to recover from what, frankly said, is a disaster.

Compared to the initial plans, therefore, the development of the Raptor engines and, consequently, the Starship tests are delayed. The success of this space project is also important for NASA: the US aerospace agency, in fact, has entered into a contract with SpaceX worth 2.9 billion dollars, which provides for the use of Starship, as a lander capable of bringing astronauts to the lunar surface in 2025. At the moment, however, the spacecraft has not yet carried out the orbital flight tests, even if – in this sense – in the initial months of 2022 new developments are expected. The coming year, therefore, will be important for SpaceX: the future of Starlink, the constellation of satellites designed to bring ultra-fast broadband satellite Internet over the entire earth’s surface also depends on the success of the Starship project (available Also in Italy).

At the moment, approximately 1,800 satellites have been launched into orbit, and are known as V1, version 1. Musk’s intention to switch to V2, which however includes heavier satellites. So the only way to transport them is the Starship spacecraft. For Elon Musk, next year will therefore be fundamental to successfully continue the Starship project, whose spacecraft – as explained in the email – must have a flight frequency of at least once every two weeks. If this is not the case, the nightmare of possible bankruptcy will be more concrete.