If stress and anxiety put us in difficulty on a daily basis, we could KO them with 1 vitamin and these 3 minerals, allies of well-being

Reading the data and statistics concerning stress in Italy is similar to a war bulletin. If up to two years ago 7 out of 10 Italian adults were more or less stressed, the average has risen again. According to a recent survey carried out directly among the people, as much as 90% of the interviewees would declare themselves stressed. Figures that become even more significant and tragic when anxiety and stress lead to nervous exhaustion. Here too the figures have risen dramatically, passing from 18 to 25% of Italians. And, unfortunately, not everyone would be following specific treatments, listening to the precious advice of doctors and getting back to health. Stress can be such an enemy of our health that scientists have recently even called it “an epidemic”. So let’s go and advise our readers about remedies that could, thanks to the experience of science, help us against anxiety.

Unfortunately, there is a lot of talk these days also about records and defeats at an international level. From sport to the economy, passing through tourism and cuisine. According to Italian psychologists, as many as 6 out of 10 Italians suffer from work-related stress. Figures also increased in this case due to the difficulties encountered in the last 24 months and which have changed the lives of many. Precisely in terms of work stress, we would unfortunately be at the top of the ranking of the most anxious in Europe. As the WHO recalls in this study, stress in recent months would have affected our children a lot too. For this reason, the physical and psychological presence of the parents becomes even more important.

If stress and anxiety put us in difficulty on a daily basis, we could knock them out with 1 vitamin and these 3 minerals, allies of well-being.

Always remind doctors and specialists that when anxiety and stress are at their start, we should take immediate action. Not to find ourselves on the threshold of depression and nervous breakdown without having tried to fight this disease. Precisely with a view to seeking allies for our health, here is that science would recommend vitamin B. Important because it is involved in the synthesis of serotonin, the famous hormone that improves mood and promotes well-being. Counteracting the stress and that negative sense that could pervade us. If stress and anxiety put us in difficulty on a daily basis, we could also resort to magnesium, potassium and zinc, which would have a positive effect on muscle tension, also helping the brain. However, we remind you that any type of supplement, any mineral, any vitamin should always be taken with the advice of your doctor or pharmacist.

