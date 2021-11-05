If the 2016 bull run is repeated, Bitcoin will hit $ 253,000 and Ethereum $ 22,000

Bitcoin (BTC) is at levels over seven times higher than its last halving, but if history repeats this figure could rise by another 300% or more.

As reported by the on-chain data provider Ecoinometrics this month, BTC / USD has the potential to eclipse estimates by simply following its historical precedent.

Bitcoin: Compared to 2017, you haven’t seen anything yet

At the moment, the price of Bitcoin is 7.3 times higher than the price during the May 2020 halving. Taking the previous halving cycle as an example, the price action will not stop before 30 times higher levels.

The data refers to the roughly four-year halving cycles in which Bitcoin has exhibited identical behaviors since its creation. The current cycle, despite the impatience of some traders, remains closely connected to the previous two.

Taking 2017 as an example, the next spike for BTC’s price could be as high as $ 253,800, and even at this point Bitcoin would follow previously defined parameters.

Ecoinometrics also included data on Ether (ETH) and its performance relative to the phase of the Bitcoin halving cycle.

The major altcoin posted far greater gains than Bitcoin, peaking 120 times above its halving price in the 2018 cycle. a replica would bring ETH / USD to $ 22,300, not out of bounds.

In terms of the subsequent bear market, Bitcoin should hit a low of around $ 42,000 to copy the post-2017 correction. The price of ETH, on the other hand, will drop to $ 1,347.

Bitcoin and Ether post-halving performance chart. Source: Ecoinometrics / Twitter

1 BTC = 1 BTC

These exorbitant figures are hard to understand, but they are nothing compared to what noted analyst Willy Woo predicts.

In a tweet Published this week, Woo reiterated that Bitcoin’s halving cycle will be unique in one specific respect: it will end with BTC as the unit of account, not the US dollar, as using anything to measure BTC’s value will be foolish.

“What is my forecast for the maximum of this cycle? Since I believe it is the last cycle, the one that leads us to saturation, if it is successful we cannot associate a value in USD with it as everything will be valued in BTC“, commented.

“So the maximum of the cycle is easy to predict. It will be 1 BTC = 1 BTC. “

A separate post he pointed out how close the market capitalization of Bitcoin is to the M2 supply of the US dollar. In his view, the situation over the next five years, the rest of the current cycle and the beginning of the next will be “very interesting.“