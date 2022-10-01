If the agreement is signed, Arajet will reach 17 US cities

arajetthe new low-priced Dominican airline, announced within the framework of the Dominican Week in the United States organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in the Dominican Republic (AMCHAMDR) that it will be flying to 17 cities in the United States as soon as the Dominican Republic signs with the US government the open skies treaty.

The announcement was made by Víctor Pacheco, CEO and founder of arajetwho explained that the Dominican government is making positive progress on this issue to make said agreement a reality: “The authorities of our country and the United States have favorably advanced the management of the open skies agreement, and at Arajet we are ready to be able to connect the Dominican diaspora in this country with our beloved island, and best of all, at the lowest prices. low prices on the market, with the best quality, new planes and the warmth of a 100% Dominican service”, noted during his lecture ANDl Renaissance of Dominican Aviation at the New York City Bar Association.

Pacheco explained that arajet will be connecting the big cities that have traditionally had flights to Santo Domingo, but will also include destinations that have never had direct service to the Dominican capital and that have a large concentration of Dominicans, in order to efficiently serve the diaspora in the United States.

On behalf of the American Chamber of Commerce in the Dominican Republic, the event was led by its president Roberto Herrera, its vice president William Mallamud, and the coordinator of the Trade Facilitation Commission, Alex Shad. For AMCHAMDR, Arajet’s incursion into the aeronautical market represents a great opportunity to strengthen relations between the United States and the Dominican Republic, while expecting a direct impact on the growth of trade, tourism and cultural exchange between both nations.

arajet connects Santo Domingo with North, Central and South America offering flights to 12 countries and 20 cities, among which Mexico City, Monterrey and Cancun in Mexico stand out; Lima in Peru, Barranquilla, Cali and Cartagena in Colombia, Guatemala City in Guatemala, San Salvador in El Salvador; San José in Costa Rica and Saint Marteen in the Caribbean.