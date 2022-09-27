‘If the boat had had vests, those lives would have been saved’: one of the passengers of the boat that sank in Galapagos tells what she experienced during the mishap | Ecuador | News

Alexandra experienced moments of panic on the night of Sunday, September 25, when the boat Angy, in which she was traveling from Isabel Island to Santa Cruz, sank. According to the Ecuadorian Navy, four people, two Ecuadorians and two foreigners, died as a result of the incident.

The vessel had sailed from Puerto Villamil to Puerto Ayora and sank 2.5 nautical miles from Bahía Tortuga. 33 people were rescued.

The woman, who lives in Galapagos, said that the boat’s departure was scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Two hours would have taken the trip to Puerto Ayora (Santa Cruz). The boat left at 3:30 p.m. because the passengers were expected and repairs were made to the engine shortly before setting sail.

“The engines were damaged. I communicated with the boat operator and told him: We are in a bad situation with the boat, it is preferable that we return before we come to Puerto Ayora, send a boat or allow us to return because we are going to continue sailing and it is complicated” , he recounted.

There they told him that they were going to arrive, that a kind of condenser was going to be put in and that with that the energy would begin to pass to the motor. At approximately 3:45 p.m., she notified the family that she was going with the damaged boat. Shortly after, at 4:07 p.m., the boat went out 37 minutes after setting sail. On the right side engine a part rose up and then began to smoke.

The woman said she called a sergeant at the Puerto Ayora Captaincy to report the mishap. Likewise, she contacted her sister so that from land she could communicate with the operator and assistance would arrive at the site where they were shipwrecked.

“The sergeant was able to inform me that the coast had been informed and that they please tell the captain of the ship to contact the Captaincy in Isabela so that the return is authorized. The captain of the ship didn’t listen, he really didn’t listen. I confronted the captain, I told him: ‘Captain, what’s coming from here’, and he told me: ‘No, we continue,’” he pointed out.

At approximately 7:00 p.m., personnel from the Puerto Ayora Captaincy responded to an emergency call from ECU911 to rescue the passengers. Carlos Villalba/AFP Photo: AFP

At that moment, the woman recalled, the engine that was bothering her was disconnected and navigation continued with two machines. The boat moved about 45 minutes and, at about 5:15 p.m., it went out a second time. However, the ship’s driver did not stop moving and advanced only with one machine.

At the height of some points called Los Cuatro Hermanos and just after leaving the last point to reach Santa Cruz, the last engine turned off. It was there, she recounted, that the crew was told the fuel had run out. At 18:00 on Sunday, ECU911 was notified and the call was returned ten minutes later to obtain details of the location.

“I encouraged people to call the ECU because we were adrift. I have a family that knows about the sea and I knew that with the machines turned off and with rough seas, the boat could be dragged into the bays and that throws you against the stones, ”he indicated.

Night came and the fuel did not arrive. “My sister told me that she was moving, but that nobody was paying attention to her. We made about five calls to the ECU from the boat, it was 18:30″, Alexandra said.

#Galapagos | Official statement regarding the maritime accident of the ANGY cabotage boat, which occurred last night, Sunday, September 25, 2022, in front of the Tortuga Bay beach in Santa Cruz. pic.twitter.com/2ALzUjjoKJ — Galapagos Government (@CGGalapagos) September 26, 2022

The boat with the fuel arrived at the site at 19:15, about 45 minutes later. A fuel can was transferred through a rope because the boat that came to help could not approach it because the other was very close to the bay. Despite the fact that the fuel managed to start one of the engines, the boat was full of water, Alexandra said.

The waves had engulfed the ship and water had entered the interior. At that time, although the passengers began to remove the water with buckets, the back of the boat was sinking little by little due to the weight of the engines and the people who began to get on that side of the boat.

Panic seized the passengers because there were no life jackets and there were people who did not know how to swim. In addition, the boat did not have a main light, so even for the rescue ship to locate them, they had to turn on the cell phone screens.

“I started yelling, yelling and yelling at the other boat to get attached so they can rescue us and swim out. I was the first to jump into the sea and I told them to swim to catch the boat,” said the passenger. Along with her, several passengers also went swimming. Other people stayed on the boat because there were some who were hypothermic and dehydrated, because of seasickness they had vomited.

Firefighters and Navy personnel in the rescue efforts of those who died in the sinking of the Angy speedboat. Carlos Villalba / AFP Photo: AFP

Vests were launched from the boat that carried the fuel to help people who were swimming. Lara said that a lady who died was one of those people who said they didn’t know how to swim.

“Here the one who knew how to swim endured and the one who couldn’t, no. Some took off their clothes to try to swim lighter. In the sea one cannot help oneself because the people who are in panic drown you in despair”, he recounted.

Alexandra explained that a lady grabbed her foot while she was swimming and she had to tell her not to do it, that she was no longer moving forward. “A man told me: ‘My wife died next to me because I couldn’t swim and I couldn’t save her’”.

The woman said that all institutions (Captainship, Municipality of Santa Cruz, Ministry of Transportation) must carry out controls and inspections more strictly, especially since it has already been reported that captains drink alcoholic beverages and then put human lives at risk. .

“The question is why, if the vessel did not comply with everything it has to comply with for safety, they set sail, why? If the boat had had vests, those lives would have been saved,” she said.

The Navy indicated that the reasons for the sinking are being investigated.

The Ecuadorian Navy indicated this Monday 26, through a statement, that the damaged boat “has its statutory documents in order” and has the departure registered on September 25. “The reasons for the sinking are being investigated, for which the Ecuadorian Navy has appointed two commissions specialized in maritime safety to investigate the incident,” the document details.

He also indicated that initial coordination has been carried out with the Foreign Ministry, to coordinate the formation of another commission of investigation in the field of maritime security with delegates from Israel, the country from which one of the four deceased is from.

The Navy reported that on Sunday, September 25, at approximately 7:00 p.m., the staff of the Puerto Ayora Captaincy responded to an emergency call from ECU911 to rescue the passengers of the Angy cabotage boat. “The staff of the Puerto Ayora Captaincy coordinated with nearby vessels to carry out the rescue, including the Isla Floreana coast guard boat,” the entity said.

At the moment, the Navy indicated, the search and rescue operation continues. The captain of Puerto Ayora will report this incident to the Prosecutor’s Office. (YO)