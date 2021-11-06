If the boiled meat is not Mourinho

1) Were there two penalties against Bodoe, yes or no? There were. Just as there was a fool in Norway and there was the (unseen) offside of Ibañez in the action of the draw at the Olimpico. Just to emphasize that the nostalgic of the pre-Var have the opportunity to enjoy again a football massacred by oversights thanks to the Conference League, disorganized by UEFA to raise more money without caring for the differences produced by the absence of video assistance.

2) Can the penalty awarded to Milan and the one not awarded for Kjaer’s foul on Pellegrini be considered arbitration errors or not? I neglect the management of the match – unhappy to the point of inducing Rocchi to suspend Maresca – without forgetting that before the second yellow card against Hernandez there was also a punishable, but not punished, intervention by Felix on Krunic.

3) With the technical defects that it has and reduce it, accentuated by a “reaction market” (Dzeko and Spinazzola, injured, the heaviest renunciations), can this Rome afford to turn a blind eye to a series of very evident wrongs?

4) Is the Romanist Mou really different from the Inter one who mimicked the handcuff gesture? Someone missed, I guess, the controversy, the jokes and the shots of the Man United and Tottenham periods.

5) Given that Mou in London, the penultimate domicile known, obtained less than expected, I am mistaken when I remember that Pochettino, today at PSG, not in Roccacannuccia, was expelled from Tottenham and the same fate befell Espirito Santo who at Wolverhampton was reported as one of the trendiest technicians?

6) With another coach this Roma would have more points than the current one both in the league and in the Conference?

7) I could perfect the black list by remembering Pellegrini’s expulsion in Roma-Udinese which made him miss the derby, the lack of contact in the Hysaj-Zaniolo area that preceded the counterattack with a goal from Pedro and the failure to grant Abraham’s goal in Juve -Rome. What do I do, complete? These last three episodes are even willing to take them off the bill, also to please my colleague and friend Roberto Perrone who often telephones me to protest against “arbitrary and arbitrary journalism”.

Mourinho remains the highest value of Rome and one of the most important in world football. Boiled at 58, then: a shit. But if he is younger than the various Ancelotti, Spalletti and Gasperini and almost the same age as Pioli! A few months ago he found himself struggling with the least equipped team of his winning career. Normal that he pretends to have what the field shows him. And a little justice.

I was forgetting the eighth question: the current Mourinho is perhaps not the same one who, mastering the style with very lively naturalness, said «I can work harder. What I cannot do, however, are miracles: I am not Merlin or Harry Potter ”; “A winner is never tired of winning and I never want to lose”; “Having a squad of 28 is a problem, I don’t like having many players, you play 11 against 11 and having 28-30 is not positive, it’s not nice to have players in retirement that I don’t want and who know that I don’t count on they”; “I get up with the bullets firing at me and I always will. I was born this way in football and so I will die »?

Mou’s famous phrases are many, perhaps Rome and Rome – in hindsight the most difficult and ambitious square for missed opportunities – have not yet suggested words like stones to him. There is a very human thought, not from overexposed Special One, taken from his beautiful autobiography in images, which I like to quote for future Giallorossi memory: “I was very excited and in a single blink of an eye I remembered everything I had to face for to be here and be elected the best coach in the world ».