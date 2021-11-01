If the chip crisis halts mining, Bitcoin’s value can soar to the sky

There is a shortage of commodities, but soon there may even be a shortage of Bitcoin.

The creation of new Bitcoins, the so-called mining, needs a lot of energy but also a lot of complex and expensive machinery. In short, the shortage of energy and the shortage of microchips could kill mining and so the new Bitcoins would really arrive on the market with a dropper. At that point, a real rush to grab existing virtual currencies could break out. This is a scenario that could develop in the coming months. The chip crisis was initially underestimated, but it is now clear that the shortage of microcircuits is really strong and heavy and is putting many industrial sectors in trouble. It is impossible to say at the moment how much this chip shortage can damage mining, but it is certainly already making it more complex and difficult. If the costs of energy and the difficulties of grabbing chips were to rise above a certain threshold, there is a possibility that the already very strong growth of Bitcoin could literally explode.

Bitcoin shortage

In fact, we have always assumed that new BTCs would come with relative ease to be able to satisfy the purchase desires of all potential investors. But what if this is not the case? What if they became difficult to produce? In fact, this would be an interesting case of a bottleneck in the production chain. Of course, the virtual production chain of a virtual good, but also of great value. Again, supply would plummet and demand (fueled by speculative pressures) would rise disproportionately. Science fiction or reality? In recent months we have witnessed a radical change of perspective towards microchips.

Before no one thought about it, but today they are starting to be considered an asset of strategic importance by the states.

And an editorial in Bitcoin Magazine pointed out how dangerous it would be for states to run out of virtual oil (aka Bitcoin). We’ll see.