If the expensive bills comes to the bakery

Miche di cotta and tupunin, ciabatta and breadsticks, but also cakes, pastries and other bakery desserts could start to cost more. Not by the will of the bakers, but by necessity, due to the generalized price increases of raw materials and the surge in energy and gas bills. An unsustainable situation for small businesses, mostly family members for several generations, and which employ two or three people on average.

The alarm comes from the bakers association of the province of Cuneo, founded in 1958 and which today brings together 380 bakers, 90% of the Granda. Just under half (40%) work with electric ovens, just as many use methane or a mixed system, only a small minority has a wood oven (15%, mostly the ancient bakeries in the valleys) or one that runs on diesel. .

“We are working miracles so as not to worsen the situation, which is already difficult for customers who experience the same problem of expensive bills in parallel, but the salaries are the same – says the president, Piero Rigucci -. We need them to keep coming, looking for a quality product and not being forced to choose alternative bread, less valuable, not certified, at low cost. As long as we can resist, but if the situation does not change, we will have to adjust the price lists ». Today a kilo of bread costs an average of 4 to 4.50 euros per kg, soon it could reach 5 euros. Because not only energy (+ 80%) and gas (+ 40%) have increased, but also soft wheat flours for bread making (+ 30%), durum wheat semolina (60%), butter (almost doubled) and in the next few months, the forecasts are far from rosy. «Those who have made the“ green ”choice of switching to an electrical system, which makes it possible to diversify the cooking temperatures on several levels, thus optimizing consumption, are regretting today – continues Rigucci -. In December, some associates received bills that more than tripled. Those who previously paid 600 euros have found an account of 1,800-1,900 euros. A shameful leap, never recorded before. Same thing for raw materials: flour in a year has risen by 9 euros per quintal. Unbearable figures ».

The sector, in the last 25 years, has also experienced a continuous decline in the consumption of bread. “We have gone from an average of 4.50 grams per day per person to the current 80 grams, with the consequence that if in 1985 there were 1,200 bakeries in the Granda, today there are 400 left – adds the president -. The high production costs could give the coup de grace to many companies and once again favor large-scale distribution ».

Among other battles to improve the living and working conditions of bakers, promoting healthy and quality products, Rigucci signed the letter from the regional president of Bakers, Franco Carlo Mattiazzo, addressed to the Minister of Labor, Andrea Orlando, with the request the inclusion of bakery entrepreneurs in the list of “heavy-duty jobs”. An Ateco code that would allow bakers a small increase in social security contributions, and to retire 3 years early.

«It won’t be easy to get it, but it would be a lot for us, so it’s right to try – he concludes -. Getting up every day at 2 or 3 am is a huge sacrifice, bakers have a very tiring, heavy life, they deserve more attention from the institutional world and from politics ». –