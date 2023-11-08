If ‘The Gray Man 2’ gets made, it will be “slow down” and focus on Ryan Gosling

big picture The success of the first installment of The Gray Man Sequel announced on Netflix and we finally have an update on it The Gray Man 2,

Scott Stuber, head of Netflix film, discusses the approach to the sequel, emphasizing the importance of Ryan Gosling’s character and how to expand the story in a meaningful way.

The filmmaker admits that there were a lot of action set pieces in the first film and expresses the possibility of the sequel being more character-based.





When? The Gray Man There was a short theatrical release before the premiere. Netflix Last year, the film proved that the studio was confident in directing an action-packed thriller joe and anthony russo, After all, the pair recently directed one of the biggest movies of all time Avengers: Endgame, and with a star-studded cast, his Netflix project was poised to make an impact. The result was that the film was so successful that it convinced Netflix to announce a sequel right after the first installment premiered, though it seems whether or not the sequel will actually get made is still up in the air.

During a recent interview with Collider steve weintraub The Egyptian Theater to support the grand re-opening of the American Cinematheque in Hollywood, Scott StubberNetflix film head talks about the studio’s vision for the sequel The Gray ManWhich includes taking a step back from the high-flying action to focus on the characters, saying:

“When we talk about it, the advantage we have is we have incredible actors; they’re watchable, they’re unique. So, you know, Joe and Anthony (Russo) talked about Is, ‘If we go back to it, how do we spend time with this guy, Ryan Gosling, who I think is incredible. I just watch what he’s doing right now, and I don’t know his range. And whether or not there’s a better actor out there in terms of his potential, the potential to include him in a franchise like this is huge, so we really have to slow down and make sure, ‘What makes that character great, and how can we really move that story forward?’,

Stuber also discussed the mindset with which the filmmakers approached the action sequences in the first film. Ryan Gosling Fighting in the train. Along with his answer, he also raised some doubts about the future of the sequel. When asked about the possibility of a direct sequel, he replied, “I think it probably is.” Before going on to say, “I think we have to do it right. You know, people will acknowledge, they had the biggest theatrical hit ever, and moving into streaming, they’re going to aspirationally do that for themselves.” We were trying to figure out, like, ‘How do we make the biggest thing ever?’ And we probably put too much action into that movie. There were a lot of action set pieces, and I think we should have slowed down on the character a little bit.” Perhaps this means the follow-up film will be a little more character-driven rather than action-focused – if it happens at all.





If this happens then when will ‘The Gray Man 2’ come out?

In The Gray Man, Gosling plays Courtland Gentry, a man jailed for killing his father while protecting his brother when he was a minor. Eventually Fitzroy contacted him (billy bob thornton), who asks him to help the CIA on a mission in exchange for his freedom. Unexpectedly, the CIA became corrupt, and they hired former agent Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) Gentry must be killed before the secrets contained in the hard drive are leaked onto the Internet. After Dani Miranda (ana de armas) finds her reputation damaged due to a previous mission, she becomes involved in the conflict in an attempt to regain her reputation at the agency.

Since Netflix is ​​still figuring out what the next story should be, it may take a while The Gray Man 2 To become part of the platform’s catalogue. However, the studio knows just how big the size of the project they are working on is, considering that the first installment had over 253 million hours watched just about a month after its release. With a supporting cast that included talents jessica henwick And regé-jean page As with the first film, there’s no doubt that the sequel could add even more big names to its roster, as the Sierra Six tries to make their way through an uncertain world.

