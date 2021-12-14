if the happy ending no longer includes a written contract – ilLibraio.it

It was the same institution that partly ridiculed the institution of marriage Jane Austen that, right in the opening lines of his most famous novel, Pride and Prejudice, already revealed his sense of humor and his thinking relatively feminist for the time (the author herself never married): “It is a universally recognized truth that a bachelor with a large fortune must need a wife”.

Of course, its protagonists in the end almost always arrive at the presumed happy marriage port, but it is no coincidence that the romantic comedy modern Austen is now celebrated as the forerunner of a much loved genre. The journey has been bumpy, but the comedy has never stopped actively addressing the condition of women, both through written production and through television and cinema, with the consequence of having often and willingly had to deal with the very idea of ​​marriage.

Let’s face it for the avoidance of doubt: nowadays marriage no longer seems like a goal actively sought after by women. If it happens, fine; if it doesn’t, that’s okay. For some, much better. It also belongs to this category Audrey Thomas, the lively and bubbly protagonist of I’m not a lady, which, being a writer of erotic books, of feeling obliged to promise “forever” to someone else she just doesn’t want to hear about it.

There American filmography of the fifties and sixties is full of comedies that reflect on the theme: ne The bed tells, a splendid one Doris Day ends up making Rock Hudson capitulate in what is a classic happy ending topped off by the long-awaited wedding, but there are even more explicit titles, for example How to marry a millionaire (today the title should be revised in How to marry a billionaire, due to inflation), in which the ultimate goal of the three protagonists is quite evident although difficult to achieve.

The protagonists, among which stand out Lauren Bacall and Marilyn Monroe, in fact, they all end up choosing to follow their heart rather than the interest of the wallet (small spoiler: one of them will eventually discover that she has succeeded in her mission, despite being unaware of it at the moment of marriage). It would seem that women began to privilege feelings when they were able to afford it and they started working with a lot of recognized pay.

The burgeoning comedy the nineties she literally got married with the theme, albeit with the introduction of new narrative elements: Julia Roberts was the splendid protagonist of various titles such as My best friend’s Wedding, If you run away, I’ll marry you, but also Something to… gossip about, in which the focus is not surprisingly on a marriage in crisis.

Faced with the ever increasing challenges and the desire to conquer more space in the professional world, the new protagonists are in fact willing to a certain point to remain silent and turn the other cheek. Indeed, in the world of novels they are decidedly little: the current heroines have changed face and know how to be cynical and opportunistic like men. When they choose the heart, they do it with the right caution, precisely because they have learned that love is one of the possible options, but certainly not the only one for her own fulfillment as a woman.

The “forever”, therefore, is always topical, but marriage is no longer perceived as the only option available on the table. And here it is worth mentioning another great classic of cinematographic comedy, this time English: released in 1994, Four weddings and a funeral it was a forerunner of the times, although at first glance the marriage theme is clearly predominant in the narrative.

After so many sentimental vicissitudes, a splendid Hugh Grant proposes in a crunching rain (which is romantic only in films and novels, mind you) to Andie MacDowell not to marry him for the rest of his life. She not only accepts moved, but between the two also takes a great kiss that has little to envy to those who seal more traditional understandings.

In short, whether you get married or choose to be together without signing anything, in the end what matters is the kiss.. Seeing is believing.

THE AUTHOR AND THE BOOK – Born in 1980 in Croatia, Anna Premoli lives in Milan, where she graduated from Bocconi. He worked for a long time for a private bank before taking on a new challenge in the field of financial investments. Writing came as “Anti-stress method” during the pregnancy.

Please let me hate you, his debut novel, was a success and won the Bancarella Award. With Newton Compton he has published numerous novels over the years, including All the flaws I love about you (2014), A perfect day to fall in love (2015) and All right except love (2021).

Now she is back in the bookstore with I’m not a lady (Newton Compton), which tells the story of Audrey Thomas, a 30-year-old New Yorker who is very witty and outspoken. She is the author of erotic novels and in her private life she is not too inclined to indulge in romance. He prefers the “let’s have fun here and now and then tomorrow each at home“. But its existence is about to be upset by a series of news.

His mother, with whom he always thought he would share a certain uncompromising feminism, announces that he has finally decided to take the big step: marries. As if that weren’t enough, he swoops into his life Matt, the absolute man more “wrong” that she could meet, both for the very particular role she plays, and for the values ​​in which she believes … Suddenly Audrey finds herself in questioning positions that she considered definitive and being tormented by questions whose answer is no longer so certain. One of all haunts it: in what does the true one consist transgression?