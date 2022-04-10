If the iPhone alarm does not sound, we explain what to do to solve it and get the time set correctly.

Share

Find out what to do if your iPhone alarm doesn’t sound.

The iPhone alarm is set with the “Clock” application built-in device system. With this application you can set a reminder of an event, and use it as an alarm clock manually or with the help of “Siri”.

If you set an alarm and it didn’t go off, you may have missed an appointment, or been late for a meeting, among other things. To prevent this from happening again, we explain what What to do when your iPhone alarm doesn’t sound.

Check alarm settings on iPhone

One possibility is that you have set the alarm incorrectly. To validate this you just have to follow these steps:

open the Clock app on the iPhone.

on the iPhone. Select the option Alarm .

. Verify that the alarm button on the right, is activated (in green).

on the right, (in green). check the time especially the PM and AM format this usually generates an error and logically it will not ring until the time actually indicated.

especially the this usually generates an error and logically it will not ring until the time actually indicated. When you exit the application, note the small icon that should appear in the control center or status bar of the iPhone, as an indicator that it is correctly set the alarm.

Check the iPhone’s set time for the alarm to work properly

If the iPhone device time is wrong, the alarm will be too. To validate that this information is adequate, follow these steps:

Opens Settings on the iPhone, then go to General .

on the iPhone, then go to . Now select date and time .

. active the option automatically define.

This option is very useful for schedule changes when approaching the winter or summer.

Check and increase the volume of the iPhone alarm

Can you check the volume and turn it up from iPhone settings:

Opens Settings on your device and select Sounds and alerts .

on your device and select . If you swipe right you will increase the volume of both sounds and alerts, and therefore stop alarm automatically.

It is very simple to check the alarm volume level on an iPhone, because it will be the same volume that you have configured for ringtones call and notifications.

It is recommended to make a alarm programming test (within 1-3 minutes of the current time), to check if the volume has indeed increased and it works correctly.

You can also use the app Watch to set the volume to your liking:

open the app Watch and select the alarm tab What do you see at the bottom?

and select the What do you see at the bottom? Tap the option Change that appears in the configuration options.

that appears in the configuration options. Go to the bottom, and open the section alarm options .

. You can slide to set your alarm volume raise or lower it to your liking, you can even listen to a sample of the sound.

raise or lower it to your liking, you can even listen to a sample of the sound. Finally select the ok button located in the upper right corner of the screen, to save configuration change.

If you do not save the changes you will not have modified the configuration options of the alarm, make sure you always save.

In the apple store you can find different and creative Clock apps for your iPhone, if you don’t like the one that comes default with the device. The Clock Face App is frequently downloaded because it is free.

Check that the Alarm has a tone set on your iPhone

The iPhone allows you set the alarm with sound and/or vibration, or simply by activating the screen, without sound or vibration. This you should check, especially when you want the sound to be activatedand that the configured tone is the most suitable.

open the app Watch and tap on Alarm then select Edit .

and tap on then select . Look for the Alarm you want to check .

. When touching the alarm, check if it appears next to sound the value “None” . You should choose a tone .

. You should . search for a tone in the options and choose the of your preference .

in the options and choose the . Finally go to the top and select Save.

Take into account that if you select None like the sound of the alarm, your iPhone won’t ring. Therefore, verification is necessary.

To wake up it is recommended to select an appropriate sound. Keep in mind that the default iPhone ringtone is known as “Radar” because it is a loud sound, but choose the one that works best for you.

Another option is to set a “music” sound from some audio downloaded to the iPhone or your favorite song. You can also create a custom alarm ringtone with an app.

Set the Alarm to repeat on iPhone

This option is useful for people who are heavy sleepers, or in case the settings for daily alarm has not sounded.

From the app Watch follow the steps detailed below:

Opens Alarm in the application of Watch of the iPhone.

in the application of of the iPhone. Choose Edit and configure a new alarm .

and configure a . tap on Repeat and choose the days according to your requirement.

and choose the days according to your requirement. You can also set the snooze button which causes the alarm to repeat every 9 minutes .

which causes the alarm to repeat . Press the back arrow or to return .

. Choose Save so that the adjustment made is saved.

so that the adjustment made is saved. Close the application and ready.

Did you know that Snooze is the option that you can configure in the alarm so that every 9 minutes it activates again, in case you didn’t hear it? Learn more about why the iPhone alarm goes off again every 9 minutes.

Disable or modify sleep mode settings on iPhone

The sleep mode is activated with “Health” app on the iPhone, and can conflict if the schedule is the same with the Alarm. To avoid this, you must change the alarm time outside of the sleep schedule or disable the sleep schedule.

To change the sleep schedule or turn it off from the Healt app on iPhone, you must:

Opens Examine and press To sleep .

and press . Then scroll down and click Full Programming and Options .

. Touch the button sleep schedule and swipe to disable it if it was active.

If, for example, the sleep schedule is until 6:00 am, set your alarm after this time, in case you use your smartphone as an alarm clock.

If the Alarm still doesn’t sound, restart or update your iPhone

If you have reached this option, it is because the previous ones did not work for you. Which means that the alarm does not sound due to device failure.

To the update iPhone there is a possibility that certain problems or bugs in the software will be fixed.

Opens Settings on the iPhone and select General and then Software update .

on the iPhone and select and then . If there is an update available press Download and install the update.

If no update is available, restart the device by turning it off and on.

Make sure to keep the iPhone on for alarm to work, because when it is off, the alarm will not go off. In this case, it must check that you have enough battery charge.

If the problem is not solved, continue with the next option.

Restore iPhone to defaults and set alarm

This is the last option to follow in case the fault remains. This alternative means reset the device to its default state factory, and it means that you will have to re-synchronize your Bluetooth devices and WiFi passwords, reset location, privacy options, screen layout among other settings, just like when you first bought your iPhone.

Before you do this, make sure you have a iPhone backup to iCloudto restore and recover data more easily.

If you decide reset settings on your iPhone:

Opens Settings or Configuration Choose General .

Choose . press on Hola .

. For confirm tap on Hola .

tap on . The device will power off, reboot, and power back on when the process is complete.

If after this option you set an alarm and it still doesn’t work, it is best to take the iPhone for review or repair to the nearest Apple store. It may be a hardware problemmaybe the speaker is broken or has some other problem.

Related topics: tutorials

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!