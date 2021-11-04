Business

If the joints between the tiles are blackened and moldy and scratching is not enough, we could follow this simple advice

As much as we clean our house with diligence and thoroughness there are parts that are very difficult to get cleaned. The skirting boards, the radiators, the kitchen stoves are just some of the areas that make us suffer the most. The bathroom, however, is the most difficult area to keep clean and sanitized.

Being a more humid place than the rest of the house, dirt tends to develop more and mold and damp are more present in this room. In this article, we have revealed a simple method for removing mold without using bleach.

The most difficult part of the bathroom to clean, however, are the joints of the tiles, due to their shape. We can use toothpick brushes or a jet of steam but it doesn’t always work. Today we will see, therefore, that if the joints of the tiles are blackened and moldy and scratching is not enough, we could follow this simple advice.

A few ingredients and a couple of hours for a bathroom that looks new

The space between the tiles tends to get dirty and accumulate dirt because it is difficult to clean. If we are tired of seeing the joints blackened or greenish and full of mold and dirt we have two alternatives. We can start scrubbing with a tiny brush, using a specific detergent, and after rinsing we dry with a dry cloth.

Or we can solve the problem at the root, using a specific putty to fill the space where dirt tends to accumulate. The ingredients we need are some tile grout and a rubber trowel or a metal scraper. If we want an incredible effect, we can choose a colored or glitter putty.

To begin with, we will have to penetrate the grout into the joints with a trowel or scraper, so that the crack is filled. Then we pass it diagonally in order to recover the excess parts of putty.

When the grout has dried, we can wipe the tiles with a wet sponge with water. After mopping, the floor will look new, smoother and brighter.

In this way, in a few minutes and with cheap materials we have solved the problem of blackened joints and our bathroom will have a brand new look, we will not believe our eyes. Mold and dirt will no longer tend to get stuck and we will no longer have difficulty washing.

In this article we have revealed a brilliant secret to change the look of the bathroom with a brush and paint.

