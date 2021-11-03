If the leaves of the dracaena fall it could be because you absolutely have to stop doing this

More and more people are also growing plants inside their homes. The tropical ones in particular exert a great charm. Among the best known are hydrangea, sanseveria and sterlizia. Less known, but of great ornamental value, is the dracaena or dracaena. To be more precise, this name actually indicates an entire genus of plants, part of the great family of palms and of which the best known is the dracena marginata.

Their main feature is the long green leaves streaked with yellow, red or white. One of the problems that growers most often run into is the sudden fall of the leaves. When few fall out there is no need to worry. Like many other plants, the dracena gets rid of the older leaves, doing a real self-cleaning.

However, if he loses too many, it is legitimate to start worrying and investigating the causes. In many cases, if the leaves of the dracaena fall it could be because they absolutely must stop doing this. It is an action that is carried out thinking of doing the good of the plant, without knowing that it is instead damaging it.

If there are no pests and the leaves of the dracaena fall it could be because you absolutely must stop doing this

Watering a plant too often is counterproductive. In the case of the dracaena, it can not only cause the roots to rot, but also cause a sudden and copious fall of the leaves. This plant only needs watering when the soil is dry, especially in seasons like autumn and winter. In particular situations, such as in the case of a particularly arid climate, it can be watered more often.

The precautions to be taken to prevent the leaves from falling

To stem this phenomenon, it is also important that the soil in which the dracena is planted is adequately drained and that, if present, the saucer is regularly emptied. The pot itself should be equipped with an adequate amount of drainage holes.

Other causes of this phenomenon

If you are sure that you have not watered the plant excessively, the cause of the fall of the leaves could then be ascribable to other external factors: poor light received by the plant, blows of air or excessive heat.