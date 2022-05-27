If the most elegant girl in Madrid wears these sneakers, it is because they will continue to be a trend

The sneakers have become a true phenomenon. Trends and models multiply vertiginously and limited editions and collaborations with designers and firms grow. In the midst of this boom that has turned the sneakers a true object of desire, the most classic models remain unbeatable and the white trainers continue to be the great favorites.

In which model to invest? The most elegant girls have a predilection for the sneakers of the brand See. To its classic and, therefore, timeless design, they add a commitment to the environment through an ecological production model that responds to the new needs of the fashion world.

THE LOOK WITH VEJA SNEAKERS BY SASSA DE OSMA

This is how Sassa de Osma combines her Vejas sneakers, the most desired sneakers.@sassadeo

Kate Middleton, Tamara Falc and Emma Watson are regulars at Veja slippers, which she also often wears. Sassa of Osma. The princess of Hannover has shared a photo walking through Madrid with the model model V-10 Leather White Nautiko Pekn that combines the characteristic navy blue V-shaped logo with a red detail on the heel.

The royal has combined her sneakers with a simple basic look made up of beige culotte-style pants and a matching trench coat. She has accompanied the outfit with a natural fabric maxi bag from her own brand, Moi & Sass. As a guest or in a casual key, Sassa is always right.

Veja V-10 Leather White Nautiko Pekn For sale at Zalando (139.95 euros)

