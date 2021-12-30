Those annoying bubbles that can also turn into painful cuts in the mouth. It will have happened to everyone to wake up with these canker sores on the gum or on the wall of the mouth. Even if it’s nothing contagious or worrying, we can’t wait to get rid of it.

In some cases, they can become so painful that they even cause discomfort when eating or talking. But the cases in which they can be a symptom of more important diseases are very rare. But in the case of ulcers that do not heal in a short time it is better to consult your doctor or dentist.

If the mouth ulcers haunt us creating annoyance, we pay attention to this ingredient that could cause them

Typically these are small round or oval-shaped ulcers that disappear on their own in a few days. The smaller ones leave no trace but the larger ones can also leave scars. In these cases, it can take up to several weeks before total recovery.

The causes that lead to the onset of canker sores have not yet been established. But as the Istituto Superiore di Sanità says, they could be triggered by a combination of factors. For example, it could be the fault of too aggressive tooth brushing. Or an accidental bite of the cheek, as well as due to stress and hormonal changes.

Also a symptom of some diseases

Some diseases could lead to the appearance of these annoying ulcers. For example celiac disease, a serious disorder caused by gluten sensitivity. But also Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis. This latter chronic disease can even lead to the recognition of disability. So much so that the INPS pays 287 euros per month to those suffering from colitis in these cases.

But one of the triggers could be sodium lauryl sulfate. This compound is present in some commonly used toothpastes and mouthwashes labeled SLS or SDS. It is a surfactant used not only in these products but also in shaving foams or shampoos and has a foaming effect. It therefore seems that this substance can cause canker sores especially in predisposed subjects.

Before buying a new mouthwash or toothpaste, let’s check the ingredients list. If we are very prone to canker sores, one of these products could be the trigger.

So, if the canker sores in the mouth haunt us, causing us discomfort, pay attention to this ingredient that could cause them. Always contact our doctor or pharmacist if we want to use any medications. If the problem persists, you may need a treatment other than the classic pain reliever gel or disinfectant.

