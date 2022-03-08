The formation of a herniated disc is the damage or rupture of the lining of a disc in the spinal column. The discs are used to cushion shocks and, due to a laceration, the internal part could protrude and press on the vertebrae. If the pains caused by the hernia are persistent, it is necessary to carry out special tests to ascertain the severity.

Reasons and symptoms

Most herniated discs form in the lumbar region. At a certain age, the coating of the discs weakens and incorrect movement, especially if we are overweight, can cause the inside of the disc to leak. This is soft and gelatinous and a tear can cause it to protrude causing pain. After age 50, the internal part of the discs hardens, making herniation less likely to occur. Lifting weights the wrong way is still a danger.

Although instrumental examinations highlight such a situation, the pains can be light.

The consequences are always annoying. For example, inflammation of the sciatic nerve could lead to muscle and joint blockage involving the legs and buttocks.

The pains can also affect the lower abdomen and abdomen, especially in the hips. Usually when there is irradiation it means that there is a deterioration. So it’s very important to understand what kind of evolution the pain is having.

X-rays and resonances could tell us if the hernia is contained and if the function of the disc can be recovered through therapies or surgery.

If the pains caused by a herniated disc in the legs, buttocks and abdomen are unbearable we can try an innovative therapy

The scientific community has recognized the benefits of an innovative therapy used to treat a herniated disc. Ozone therapy is used to combat inflammation of the muscles and injuries of the vertebrae, due to even prolonged physical exertion.

Medical ozone is a blend of ozone and oxygen, which helps eliminate pain-affecting substances such as histamine and serotonin. This happens naturally and when it is successful, surgery can be avoided.

The therapy also aims to decrease the amount of sulfur present in the discs to dehydrate the tissue. By reducing the size of the disc, the pressure on the vertebrae decreases and therefore the pain.

This type of ozone used in medicine has anti-inflammatory, pain relieving and dehydrating properties. Therefore, both the revascularization of the disc and the cicatrization are obtained from its use.

Ozone therapy has numerous advantages because it does not involve allergies or side effects, has no contraindications and has a high percentage of effectiveness.

Furthermore, it does not force the patient to periods of forced rest or rehabilitation or even the use of orthopedic supports.

The most used technique is the paravertebral one, which consists in administering nitrogen and oxygen near the lateral muscles of the vertebral column.

The practice is done through fine needles and is not painful.

A low relapse rate was found following this type of treatment.