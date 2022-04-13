If the perfect video game exists, the creator of The Last of Us 2 is clear about what it would be

Neil Druckmann does not hesitate in his answer and chooses a graphic adventure that is very current these days.

Does the perfect video game exist? The one to whom you would give the highest score in each of its sections? The debate has been present for many years, also in the 3DJuegos forums, with opinions from all angles. But making it clear that we are dealing with a purely subjective issue, the next question is, what is for you the work worthy of such recognition? Neil Druckmann has a strong candidate.

And it is precisely one that is quite topical: Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge. The LucasArts classic has returned to the fore these days after the confirmation of a direct continuation in Return to Monkey Island with its original creator, and now the developer responsible for titles such as The Last of Us: Part II and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End He wanted to make clear his admiration for graphic adventure.

In response to an image of a hamburger, which we do not recommend eating, where you could see a 10/10 to different aspects of a video game (narrative, characters, action, animation, voices, music and opening), Neil Druckmann responded as follows: ” Monkey Island 2 though I would give the music a 12/10“. The message in turn gave rise to debate among users, mentioning sagas such as Metro, BioShock, Max Payne (also very topical after the confirmation of their remakes), etc.

Many also asked Druckmann about the multiplayer of The Last of Us 2, which is becoming quite difficult, although Naughty Dog guarantees something worth waiting for at the end of last year, investing a lot of resources in its creation process.

Returning to Return to Monkey Island, Ron Gilbert spoke a few days ago about its fit into canon, offering Curse of the Monkey Island fans reassurance.

