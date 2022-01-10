If the pro vax Catholic media is paid by Soros and Gates

The consortium of Catholic media, catholic-factchecking.com, led by Aleteia and linked to the Holy See, is a project to silence non-aligned Catholic journalists, financed by large international lobbies against life and the family, in league with the large pharmaceutical companies that produce vaccines. This explains many things ….

A well-documented investigation of the American site Church Militant reveals how Google, Soros and Bill Gates finance pro-vax Catholic media to counteract those in the Church who are not aligned with the vaccine verb. And it turns out that to lead the consortium of self-appointed Catholic media fact-checkers (that is, they check the veracity of the news, in this case on the anti-Covid vaccines) is the site Aleteia, a publication published in seven languages, which enjoys close collaboration with the Vatican Dicastery for Communication as well as with the Pontifical Council for the New Evangelization.

The consortium, which includes about thirty publications, has been active for a few months and is looking for new recruits through its catholic-factchecking.com website (which is defined as the “International Catholic Media Consortium on Covid-19 vaccines”, or international consortium of Catholic media on the Covid-19 vaccine). And the consortium is one of eleven projects (out of 309 competitors from 74 countries) to have shared the 3 million dollars made available by Google News Inititative through the Covid-19 Vaccine Counter-Misinformation Open Fund.

In short, Google is worried about those who question the narrative according to which the vaccine is the only salvation of humanity and uses all its power to counteract the enemy in a capillary way. Already this, being Google the leading search engine in the world, should raise some concern. Concern that should become uneasiness when we learn that since 2019 the “brother” of Google (an emanation of the same company Alphabet), Verily, which deals with health, has a “strategic alliance” with large pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer. Moreover, Verily is currently a partner of Pfizer and the Duke Clinic Research Center in the study of the long-term safety of vaccines for Covid.

Curiously, no one suspects that there is some conflict of interest. As for Catholics, then, the fact that Google openly promotes reproductive rights (contraception and abortion) and the LGBTQ agenda should come up with some scruples … But obviously pecunia non olet, and in the face of the need to break any resistance to vaccines among Catholics, we cannot go too far. After all Aleteia has had a consolidated collaboration relationship with Google since 2013. But that’s not all: to get accredited in order to benefit from the funds of the Google News Initiative, Catholicfactchecking avails itself of the advice of a Spanish research institute, theInstituto de Salud Global (ISGlobal) of Barcelona which, in turn, has received 57 million dollars from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and $ 150,000 from the Foundation Open Society by George Soros, as reconstructed by Church Militant.

In addition to having direct interests in the vaccination campaign (especially Gates), Church Militant He rightly points out that both of these foundations sponsored the “Tip of the Iceberg” report no later than six months ago, aimed at discrediting European pro-life movements, including COMECE (the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union).

But there is another aspect that is disturbing to say the least: in the Scientific Committee prepared by Catholicfactchecking we find three members of the Pontifical Academy for Life, including its chancellor, Monsignor Renzo Pegoraro. The other two are Rodrigo Guerra Lopez and Father Alberto Carrara. The latter shows us how these toy soldiers move to neutralize anyone who leaves the drawn line, branding precisely these days on Twitter as fake news an article by the journalist of the National Catholic Register Edward Pentin.

The latter had written an article criticizing the open support of the Pontifical Academy for Life to vaccinate children despite proven risks; and to demonstrate this he had published the detailed list of 48 cases of American children who died after being inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine, a list present on the database that reports vaccination-related adverse events (Vaers). «As a member of the Scientific Commission of catholic-factchecking.com – tweeted Father Carrara – are on the same line as Annamaria Staiano, president of the Italian Society of Pediatrics: “All the scientific communities of pediatricians are in favor of vaccination against Covid for the age group 5-11 years” ». So, no arguments, just the leap of faith in vaccines and the label of fake news to articles that are well documented.

In summary: there is a consortium of Catholic media, linked to the Holy See, which are part of a project to silence non-aligned Catholic journalists, financed by large international lobbies against life and the family, in league with the large pharmaceutical companies that produce vaccines. What do we want to call it? Conflict of interest? Fraud? Betrayal? Shame? Scandal? You do.

If nothing else, this makes us understand why the official Catholic media, and above all the Pontifical Academy for Life, are so relentless in supporting mass vaccination and pretend to believe that the Church has pronounced itself for vaccines without ifs and buts, when the document published by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith a year ago he said very different things, as we have emphasized several times.